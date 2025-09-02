Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty get into a fun banter with each other and reveal secrets. Diana shares that Tamannaah is a shameless coffee stealer, while the latter tagged her completely mad despite her sweet on-screen roles

In their latest social media post, the two ladies revealed the things only they know about one another.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty will soon be seen together on screen for the first time in the upcoming laughter ride, Do You Wanna Partner .

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty will soon be seen together on screen for the first time in the upcoming laughter ride, Do You Wanna Partner.

In their latest social media post, the two ladies revealed the things only they know about one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In the clip dropped by Tamannaah on her Insta, Diana spilled some unknown secrets about the Baahubali actress.

Diana was heard saying: "The most important thing- she is the most shameless coffee stealer- she feels no guilt or remorse about it."

Tamannaah returned the favour by revealing that "Diana's actually very funny".

"Tum bade hi pyaare pyaare characters play karti ho kisi ko pata hi nahi tum actually puri tarah se khiski hui ho. (You play such lovely characters that no one realizes you are actually completely mad.)"

"She holds her Parsi genes proudly. One thing that I know about her that nobody knows about her is that she is always perfectly manicured. You will never her...ever. Even if she is like most tired. She will have perfectly manicured nails and her feet are also very pristine," the 'Odela 2' actress added.

Earlier, speaking about "Do You Wanna Partner", Tamannaah said, "Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative."

“It's a story that celebrates friendship, hustle, and the courage to turn the craziest ideas into reality. For me, playing the role of Shikha and working with the incredible cast and crew has been a transformative experience. I'm thrilled to be back with Prime Video, and I can't wait for audiences across the world to join us on this wild, exciting, and courageous ride," she added.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, the drama will also feature Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in prominent roles, along with others.

"Do You Wanna Partner" is slated to premiere on Prime Video on September 12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever