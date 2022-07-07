Breaking News
'The Boys Season 3' trailer: Watch out for a power-packed showdown between Black Noir and Soldier Boy

Updated on: 07 July,2022 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Boys has been a truly wild ride in Season 3, and now it looks like we're heading for an explosive finale

A still from the series/picture courtesy: PR


With the finale of the much-loved Amazon Original Series The Boys only a few days away, the makers are making sure to keep the excitement high. The official Twitter handle of The Boys has shared a glimpse into the finale episode, which will premiere on the service on 8th July. The promo shows Homelander and Black Noir hatching a plan to kill Soldier Boy where Black Noir is seen repeatedly sharpening his sword looking like a man on a mission. That’s not all as the clip also hints at another confrontation between Billy Butcher and Homelander.






The Boys has been a truly wild ride in Season 3, and now it looks like we're heading for an explosive finale. This final episode promises many juicy team-ups and fights between various combinations of The Boys and members of The Seven. So, keep yourself free to watch this before you hear the spoilers. With the first seven episodes streaming on Prime Video, the much-awaited season finale is just a few days away. It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

