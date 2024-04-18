Breaking News
Maharashtra Congress accuses Shinde-led Sena of volating model code of conduct
Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV overturns on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra: Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik
Two groups clash over rumours of tearing of flag during Ram Navami procession
Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized, four Nigerians running MDMA lab in Noida held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > The Family Man 3 Update Raj and DK will commence filming says writer Suparn Verma Exclusive
<< Back to Elections 2024

The Family Man 3 Update: Raj and DK will commence filming, says writer Suparn Verma | Exclusive

Updated on: 18 April,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Suparn Verma, the writer of the first season of the thriller drama 'The Family Man', has exclusively given us an update about the series.

The Family Man 3 Update: Raj and DK will commence filming, says writer Suparn Verma | Exclusive

Family Man 3 to go on floors this year

Listen to this article
The Family Man 3 Update: Raj and DK will commence filming, says writer Suparn Verma | Exclusive
x
00:00

The Family Man 3, the name itself is enough to make web series lovers happy. It has been quite a while since we all have been eagerly waiting for the update on the new season. It feels like it has been forever since we have been waiting for updates about the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. But it looks like we have some happy news for you all. Suparn Verma, the writer of the first season of the thriller drama, has exclusively given us an update about the series.


Suparn, who wrote the very first season of the crime thriller, told us that the team of The Family Man is planning to kick-start the shoot for the much-awaited series this year. "Raj and DK are the best people to talk about it but I think they are starting filming this year," shared Suparn.


Manoj Bajpayee is already pumped to kick-start the shoot and deliver the much-loved thriller as soon as possible. It's easy to be swept away by the frenzy around the much-loved spy thriller. But Bajpayee and the creators stick to the golden rule: take an edition on floors only when you have a powerful script in place.


Earlier in a conversation with mid-day.com, Bajpayee stated, "The Family Man has now become a kind of a cult series. Fans want to see more of it. If the response is massive, go with the audience and think of a great script for the next one. Write a great script, go through it again and again, and when you are truly satisfied, only then think of making the next part."

For those unversed, ‘The Family Man’ is an action thriller web series that revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works as a spy for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency. While dealing with the pressures of his secretive job, Srikant struggles to balance his professional life with his duties as a husband and father. The series explores themes of terrorism, espionage, and family dynamics, offering a gripping storyline with twists and turns. It's known for its intense action sequences, complex characters, and realistic portrayal of espionage operations in India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Family Man manoj bajpayee Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Web Series Web Series News OTT News Updates
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK