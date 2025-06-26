In the latest episode of The Traitors, Uorfi Javed opened up about being hurt by Harsh Gujral's comment, where he said a girl like her cannot influence him. Uorfi pointed out that he clearly does not respect her

Listen to this article The Traitors: Uorfi Javed admits Harsh Gujral's remarks hurt her x 00:00

Karan Johar's The Traitors continues to get more and more dramatic by the day. With several of the 20 contestants already eliminated, and the field condensing, the relations and conversations in the palace are getting intensely personal. While the players continue to try their best to deceive and manipulate each other, emotions are often seen taking the front seat these days. Brutal remark, direct callouts, criticism and accusations, all have begun hitting where it hurts the most. That's exactly what happened with Uorfi Javed when Harsh Gujral allegedly passed a comment about her.

Harsh Gujral's comment on Uorfi Javed

It all started as a cheeky Circle of Shaq moment. However, it soon took a dark turn when Harsh Gujral remarked, “Uorfi jaisi ladki mujhe influence nahi kar sakti. (A girl like Uorfi cannot influence me)” The comment was deep and hurtful, and it hit Uorfi since it came from someone she thought knew better. In the upcoming episode, the tension is expected to peak as secret strategies will backfire, new targets will emerge, and even the Traitors start questioning their own.

Uorfi Javed admits being hurt

After Harsh's rude comment, Uorfi then opened up about what she felt hearing the remark during a heart-to-heart with Jasmine Bhasin, Uorfi shared, “Yeh sunke laga jaise us ladke ko meri koi respect hi nahi hai (Listening to it felt like this boy does not respect me).” Jasmine admitted that she too felt the same and highlighted that the comedian may have been using Uorfi for his own benefit and survival in the game.

Uorfi went on to add, “I also felt bad about whatever he said. I am not reacting. I have not even spoken to him after that. Mujhe bura laga, Usne galat bola. Usko lagta hai main pagal hoon! (I felt bad. What he said was wrong. He thinks I am mad).”

Interestingly, in the first episode, Uorfi had revealed that she once had a liking for Harsh, but it was a thing of the past. She also said that he knew that she liked him.

Traitors is the Hindi adaptation of the popular American reality show. It is hosted by Karan Johar as the contestants play their mind games in the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Recently, the makers announced that the show will return for Season 2.