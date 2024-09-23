The nine-episode series chronicles the journey of five affluent content creators, Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with the digital evangelist investor, Hardik Zaveri

The Tribe, an unscripted Original series by Amazon Prime Video, is all set to premiere on October 4. The nine-episode reality series is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers. The Tribe deep dives into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators - Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with digital evangelist and investor, Hardik Zaveri.

What is The Tribe about?

Where fame and success might seem just one post away, the reality is far from easy. The Tribe takes you behind the scenes into the glamorous lives of five affluent Indian content creators who leave behind their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to build their social media careers. Their ultimate goal? To dominate the global influencer scene!

Aneesha Baig said, “We're beyond excited to bring The Tribe to life, offering viewers an exclusive glimpse into the ever glamorous, sometimes challenging, always absurd lives of these content creators. The series follows this gang of 6 as they navigate the challenges of building their social media status... all the way in Los Angeles! It’s a look at the chaos behind those perfect pictures and videos that one sees on social media, a show that looks to blend aspiration with authenticity, capturing their personal struggles, ambitions, and, of course, the interpersonal politics and conflict we all love so much. And there's plenty of it!"\

Showcasing a new generation of global young Indians

“At Prime Video, we’re driven by our commitment to delivering content that is fresh and entertaining. With our upcoming unscripted series, The Tribe. We're thrilled to work once again with Dharmatic Entertainment, who share our vision and passion for stories that are engaging and fun,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “This reality drama showcases a new generation of global young Indians who embody fearlessness and confidence as they create content with the aim of becoming bona fide social media stars. The series is set to be an irresistible binge-watch experience, especially for our young audiences, in India and beyond, when it premieres on Prime Video on October 4.”

Karan Johar said, "The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues. I am confident that audiences will be entertained watching these phenomenally talented individuals, who are poised to captivate viewers with their boldness, creativity, and charisma as The Tribe premieres worldwide on October 4.”

“We're thrilled to associate with Prime Video for the launch of The Tribe, which follows the journeys of five determined young women as they navigate their way into the international influencer scene in Los Angeles,” said Apoorva Mehta. “This show reflects our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and offering audiences an unfiltered entertainment experience. The Tribe brings to life a dynamic group of young Indian content creators who are not just chasing their dreams but redefining global influence. The show brilliantly captures the interpersonal dynamics among the housemates as they navigate ambition, aspiration, insecurity, and more—all set against stunning locations with our glamorous tribe."