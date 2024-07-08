Ananya Panday couldn't hold back her happiness as cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray welcomed their baby boy.

Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ananya Panday is the happiest maasi as cousin Alanna and Ivor McCray welcome baby boy x 00:00

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin sister Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray welcomed their baby boy. The couple took over Instagram on Monday morning and announced the arrival of their little one with an adorable video. In the clip, the new parents and their son can be seen dressed in blue. They added a caption that read, "Our little angel is here."

Ananya was the happiest maasi (mother’s sister) as she expressed her excitement. She reposted the video on her Instagram Story. Sharing her happiness, the 'Gehraiyaan' actress welcomed her nephew with a note that read, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." Earlier Ananya had shared her desire to cut the baby’s umbilical cord, to which her sister replied that she’d faint just by the sight of it.

Earlier in March, the couple hosted a grand baby shower, where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence. Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, announced that they are expecting their first baby in February.

Actors Bipasha Basu and Jibraan Khan also extended congratulatory messages to the influencer. For those unversed, Alanna is the daughter of Chikki and Deanne Panday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

Earlier in May, makers took to their Instagram account to share a fresh poster of the series announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

She is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

