Karan Johar to make OTT debut, series to feature an ensemble of A-list actors

Before Karan Johar calls for action on his next big-ticket film, he will make his debut on OTT. He will be the showrunner of a web series that is slated to go on floors early next year

Karan Johar

Exploring mythology

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharth Malhotra is finalising his next few films after opting out of director Balwinder Singh Janjua’s action drama. The actor already has director Tushar Jalota’s yet-untitled romantic comedy, which is slated to go on floors in a couple of months. He is also slated to commence filming producer Ramesh Taurani’s Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan early 2025. Now, we hear that Sid is likely to reunite with his Jabariya Jodi (2019) producer Ektaa R Kapoor for a project. What makes it interesting is that the movie will be helmed by Deepak Mishra, best known for his web series, Panchayat. Not much is known about the subject, except that it is set against the backdrop of a folklore deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. Sid has liked the concept and work on the screenplay is underway. The makers are expected to meet the actor for a narration in November, after the writing is complete. They plan to begin production next summer.

Transformative experience

Avneet Kaur is on a high. Reason: she was the only Indian celebrity to attend the première of Transformers One in London recently. That has triggered speculation of the actor’s collaboration with Paramount Pictures. Avneet, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s production, Tiku Weds Sheru (2023), starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said, “Attending the Transformers One première was an unforgettable experience. Watching Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth walking the red carpet was truly surreal.” Still gushing over the “dream turned into reality, forever etched in my memory,” Avneet added, “The electric atmosphere, the glamour of the première, and the thrill of witnessing cinematic history unfold, made for an unforgettable night, one that I will treasure forever.”

A new direction

Before Karan Johar calls for action on his next big-ticket film, he will make his debut on OTT. He will be the showrunner of a web series that is slated to go on floors early next year. The yet-untitled show will stream on Netflix, which saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali foray into OTT with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earlier this year. KJo has finalised the script, and will soon begin the casting. The series will feature an ensemble of A-list actors and is said to the streaming giant’s most ambitious project in India so far.

Cameo calling

Even as she is getting ready for her Telugu debut, Devara Part 1 with NTR Junior, and filming Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor is expanding her slate. The actor, who has an action drama with Ram Charan lined up, has added another Karan Johar production to her kitty. However, this time around, she has a special appearance in the yet-untitled film to be helmed by Masaan (2015) director, Neeraj Ghaywan. Incidentally, this movie also sees Janhvi reunite with her Dhadak (2018) co-star Ishaan Khatter, who plays one of the leads. The other actor for this two-hero story about friendship will be finalised soon. Considering that KJo is her mentor, Janhvi couldn’t refuse when he and Neeraj offered her the pivotal role in their movie. She has about 10 days’ work for the film that is slated to arrive in the latter part of 2025.

Riddhi bags Fawad’s next

Riddhi Dogra has reportedly been finalised as Fawad Khan’s heroine in his next Hindi film. The makers of the yet-untitled romantic drama are closely guarding details like the director and cast. The movie is slated to go on floors by the year-end. Sources claim that Riddhi and Fawad won’t be shooting in India. The makers are said to be scouting locations in New York and London for the movie.

Boman is in festive spirit

Boman Irani is upbeat with the response to the première of his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). Based on the estranged relationship between a father and a son, the film stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Boman. Recalling its years-old journey, the actor-filmmaker told the audience, “Years ago, Sujoy Ghosh had come over to my house while I was running fever and pitched some ideas. Among them was this one-liner, The Mehta Boys. I said I wanted to do that one because I wanted to direct it. He said, ‘You’ve got the story,’ and I’ll always be grateful to him for being so generous.” Conceding that he never wanted to be an actor or a filmmaker, Boman said he’ll always thank his mother for introducing him to cinema. He added, “She would encourage me to go to the cinema every single day, pushing me into the theatre because she knew it was for me.”

Being a rebel once more

After a series of duds and a couple of films shelved, Tiger Shroff is looking to boost his sagging career. Backing him is mentor Sajid Nadiadwala, who launched him with Heropanti (2014). The duo is reuniting for Baaghi 4, and trade sources claim that the actioner will kickstart in November. The franchise is close to the filmmaker and the actor as it has been highly profitable for them. While the first two were runaway hits, the third’s performance was affected by the pandemic. Tiger and Sajid are looking to up the ante with their next collaboration, be it in terms of action and production scale, or an able cast and crew. What also makes the fourth instalment of Baaghi interesting is that it will be helmed by Kannada director Harsha, who has been roped in to take the franchise in a new direction.