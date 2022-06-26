Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > THIS is how Stebin Ben avoids getting caught between fan wars

Updated on: 26 June,2022 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The singer caught up with mid-day.com

Stebin Ben/Instagram


Stebin Ben, recently caught up with mid-day.com and opened up about the increasing competition in the music industry, which often leads to fan wars over social media.

The singer says, "It's difficult but comparatively I get less negativity around me because my path is simple and I don't talk about others. I stay away from controversial comments. I like everyone and every genre. That's why everyone like me too and it makes my journey easy."




Sharing advice for aspiring musicians, he says, "They should not be bothered about what other people are talking. All kinds of people give advice but you should listen to your heart. You never know what new things you bring into this competitive space, you could start a revolution."


