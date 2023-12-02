Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover end 7-year feud to collaborate on new comedy show

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Listen to this article This is not a drill! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover end 7-year feud to reunite for new comedy show x 00:00

The duo of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma became household names owing to their uproarious performances as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, respectively, on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, their friendship took a hit in 2018, leading to Sunil's departure from the show.

Recently, Kapil Sharma grabbed headlines when Netflix announced a collaboration with him, marking his return to the comedy scene. Kapil was seen alongside his original team, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, in a laughter-packed teaser, tickling the audience's funny bones with their comic timing. But amidst this reunion, the most surprising element was the appearance of Sunil Grover, much to the netizens delight. The two joked about their flight dropping hints about the infamous Australia fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video dropped by Netflix, Kapil Sharma revealed a big surprise for his fans – Sunil Grover would reunite with him for an upcoming comedy show on the streaming platform. This news left fans ecstatic, eagerly anticipating the return of the hilarious chemistry between the two talented comedians.

The fallout between Sunil and Kapil dates back to 2018, originating from an incident during a flight from Australia to Mumbai after a show. This altercation led to Sunil's departure from The Kapil Sharma Show. During the 'Firangi' trailer launch in 2017, Kapil opened up about the incident, revealing the immense pressure he was under due to the Australian show's commitments. He also mentioned the distress caused by the loss of a fellow artist from 'Firangi,' compounding his stress at the time.

Kapil was said to Indian Express.“I never fought with Sunil, I love working with the best people in the industry. When I had started working on Comedy Circus I had asked the makers to get Sunil on board whom I had met on Hass Baliye. When you work with the best people, you learn a lot,”

Earlier, Netflix India dropped the first promo of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. In the video, Kapil can be seen shifting into a new home when he notices the old fridge. He opens it to only find Archana Puran Singh sitting inside awkwardly. Next, he notices Rajiv Thakur dressed as a movers and packers agent. Sharma tells his assistant that he does not want any old thing in the new house only to discover Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek hiding in different parts of the house. As an exasperated Kapil walks away, his assistant asks if she should throw them out. To this, Kapil responds with a smile, "Ghar badla hai, parivar thodi".

The first episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil was aired on June 22, 2013 with Dharmendra as the guest. Over time several big celebrities graced the show to promote their films, shows, music, and other events. Several sports personalities too graced the show. However, in January 2016, the last episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil was aired on Colors TV. But such was the popularity of Kapil Sharma and his show that the team came back on a different channel with a different name. The show was renamed to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and was first aired in April 2016. Shah Rukh Khan graced the first episode of the new season. Over time, The Kapil Sharma Show became the go-to destination for film stars to promote their films.