Debutants Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu will be a part of the upcoming tale of love, dhoka, and revenge 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyar' set to stream from 22nd November on Disney+ Hotstar

Mohabbat Se Badle Tak Ka Safar 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar', is a gripping new revenge saga that brings the pulse of India’s heartland to the screen. Set against the background of class struggles, this tale of love, betrayal, and revenge will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show weaves a powerful narrative, where romance turns into vengeance, and betrayal drives the quest for redemption. As Kuldeep (Dhaval Thakur), a brilliant young man from a lower-class family, falls for the fearless Shanvika (Sanchita Basu) from the influential Chouhan family, their love is shattered by societal pressures, leading to devastating consequences. The series is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, from 22nd November 2024 onwards. How far can someone go for their love? The makers released the trailer of the series today.

Produced by Bombay Show Studios and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, this unusual tale of chase and love stars promising newcomers like Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu alongside popular actors like Aniruddha Dave and Kapil Kanpuriya in pivotal roles.

Dhaval Thakur describes his character in ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’

Dhaval Thakur said “Kuldeep’s character is very complex, it has extreme goodness as well as the evil side. The character is emotionally challenging and it took a lot of prep to make it come alive as well as to make it relatable to the audience. Thanks to the director and writers who had ironed out the complexities of Kuldeep on paper in the most simplistic manner that helped me get a jump start for the prep. The whole team has put in a lot of effort together to bring this story to life. I am grateful to Disney+ Hotstar, Shraddha Pasi Jairath, and Bombay Show Studios for giving me this opportunity.”

Sanchita says that her character in ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ is multidimensional

Sanchita Basu said, “Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is a story that evokes multiple emotions such as love, betrayal, power, redemption, and many others. I can confidently say that the story is relatable to everyone and anyone of any age group. This is something that everyone has experienced once in their life but with an interesting twist that will leave you at the edge of your seat. Shanvika is a character who’s tough on the outside but carries so much vulnerability beneath the surface. She is so multi-dimensional—there’s love, strength, and fear, all wrapped into one. I’m excited that ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and thankful for this opportunity.”