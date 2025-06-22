Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that after watching the episodes of The Traitors, he was super impressed with Purav Jha's acting that he personally messaged him. Mukesh also says he is a strong contender to win The Traitors

Purav Jha and Mukesh Chhabra

Listen to this article Traitors Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra says he 'loves and hates' Purav Jha: 'He acted so well' x 00:00

Karan Johar’s show The Traitors has a unique concept, and it's all about being deceitful, manipulative and a liar. And mind you, not everyone is good at it. The show has seen a handful of eliminations so far, and interestingly, some of them are players, one would least expect given their personalities and sharpness. Nevertheless, that is the essence of the show: being a traitor without anyone knowing.

We asked the contestants who were eliminated from the show about who they think is a strong contender to win the game. Mukesh Chhabra tells us his bet.

Mukesh Chhabra is all praise for Purav Jha

The casting director and filmmaker was all praise for Purav Jha’s gameplay. He said, “I am very, very, very impressed with the way Purav is playing. When I saw the episode, I said, ‘Wow, man.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhabra Mukesh Csa (@castingchhabra)

He adds, “He was always next to me, Raftaar and Ashish bhai. We were chilling with him, and he was sitting on our head. The way he played the game, man.” Showering praises on the young man, Mukesh said, “I love him, but I hate him a lot. But I love him so much.”

“Unbelievable!” he exclaims, adding, “Purav, for me, was a revelation. I think everyone knows that I got so upset with him. Ashish bhai also knows. He was saying bhaiya bhaiya to me. ‘I am a big fan of you, big fan of Ashish bhai, big fan of Raftaar.’ And how the f**k he played that so well.”

“And I observe a lot of people. I deal with actors so many times. How did I miss that? So, that's a traitor game. That's the biggest learning for me,” Mukesh shares.

Mukesh Chhabra messaged Purav Jha

Mukesh Chhabra went on to share that he was so impressed by Purav's acting and gameplay that he personally messaged him after watching the show. He shared, “Purav acted the part that I am innocent, but he did it so beautifully. It was unbelievable. I was very upset with him. But when I saw the show, I immediately forgot everything, and I sent him a message."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

Mukesh read out the message to us, “You and I might have a different opinion and understanding about life. Maybe even a very different mindset. But I watched the episode. You performed really well. I am super impressed with you.” “I sent him this message the day before,” he concludes.