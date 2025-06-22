Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Traitors Exclusive Mukesh Chhabra says he loves and hates Purav Jha He acted so well

Traitors Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra says he 'loves and hates' Purav Jha: 'He acted so well'

Updated on: 22 June,2025 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Amarylisa Gonsalves | amarylisa.gonsalves@mid-day.com

Top

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that after watching the episodes of The Traitors, he was super impressed with Purav Jha's acting that he personally messaged him. Mukesh also says he is a strong contender to win The Traitors

Traitors Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra says he 'loves and hates' Purav Jha: 'He acted so well'

Purav Jha and Mukesh Chhabra

Listen to this article
Traitors Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra says he 'loves and hates' Purav Jha: 'He acted so well'
x
00:00

Karan Johar’s show The Traitors has a unique concept, and it's all about being deceitful, manipulative and a liar. And mind you, not everyone is good at it. The show has seen a handful of eliminations so far, and interestingly, some of them are players, one would least expect given their personalities and sharpness. Nevertheless, that is the essence of the show: being a traitor without anyone knowing.

We asked the contestants who were eliminated from the show about who they think is a strong contender to win the game. Mukesh Chhabra tells us his bet.


Mukesh Chhabra is all praise for Purav Jha


The casting director and filmmaker was all praise for Purav Jha’s gameplay. He said, “I am very, very, very impressed with the way Purav is playing. When I saw the episode, I said, ‘Wow, man.’”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chhabra Mukesh Csa (@castingchhabra)

He adds, “He was always next to me, Raftaar and Ashish bhai. We were chilling with him, and he was sitting on our head. The way he played the game, man.” Showering praises on the young man, Mukesh said, “I love him, but I hate him a lot. But I love him so much.”

“Unbelievable!” he exclaims, adding, “Purav, for me, was a revelation. I think everyone knows that I got so upset with him. Ashish bhai also knows. He was saying bhaiya bhaiya to me. ‘I am a big fan of you, big fan of Ashish bhai, big fan of Raftaar.’ And how the f**k he played that so well.” 

“And I observe a lot of people. I deal with actors so many times. How did I miss that? So, that's a traitor game. That's the biggest learning for me,” Mukesh shares.

Mukesh Chhabra messaged Purav Jha

Mukesh Chhabra went on to share that he was so impressed by Purav's acting and gameplay that he personally messaged him after watching the show. He shared, “Purav acted the part that I am innocent, but he did it so beautifully. It was unbelievable. I was very upset with him. But when I saw the show, I immediately forgot everything, and I sent him a message."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

Mukesh read out the message to us, “You and I might have a different opinion and understanding about life. Maybe even a very different mindset. But I watched the episode. You performed really well. I am super impressed with you.” “I sent him this message the day before,” he concludes. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mukesh chhabra bollywood The Traitors Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK