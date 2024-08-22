On her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi Javed revealed that she has received rape threats simply for expressing herself through her sartorial choices. Read full story here!

Trigger warning: The story below contains mentions of rape and death.

Uorfi Javed, in a few words, is bold, relentless, driven, and enterprising. Her rise to fame captured the attention of the entire world. Her unconventional looks have ranged from an outfit made of hair to a princess-cut outfit made from tokris. Needless to say, this had people hooked. Even Snoop Dogg reposted her quirky top made from a pair of jeans on his Instagram. Now, with her own show, Uorfi Javed's rise to fame has been remarkable, she has the whole world hooked.

Uorfi Javed on Follow Kar Lo Yaar reveals she received rape threats

Being a woman in India—especially a courageous woman who boldly wears what she wants without hesitation—comes with its own battles every day. On her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi Javed revealed that she has received rape threats simply for expressing herself through her sartorial choices.

On her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi Javed was advised to hire 24/7 security due to her growing popularity. In a conversation with her new bodyguard, she shared that she’s been receiving rape threats and hateful messages—both for being a Muslim and for her bold fashion choices. This push for full-time protection came after her team felt the risks had become too serious to ignore.

"Mujhe calls aaye hain, emails aaye hain, 'rape kar lunga, jaan se maar dunga,'" she revealed to her bodyguard.

She continued the story in her confessional and said, "When I got my first threat, honestly, it made me feel like a star. I thought, 'Threats toh sirf celebrities ko aate hain. Are you serious? Am I a celebrity now?' But then, just 10 minutes later, I was like, 'Oh shit, is he really going to kill me?'"

Her revelation comes at a time when the country is already on edge over the recent Kolkata rape-murder and the Badlapur sexual assault cases.

Even though the show had its flaws, one thing that stood out was Uorfi's unapologetic attitude. She stayed true to herself, never backing down or compromising on who she is, despite the criticism. And, we love to see that!

Uorfi Javed on Follow Kar Lo Yaar

The nine-episode series is an unfiltered and unabashed peek into the vibrant, amusing, and at times scandalous life of India’s biggest viral sensation, Uorfi Javed. Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, Follow Kar Lo Yaar is set to premiere exclusively on August 23 in Hindi with subtitles in English.

“I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined,” said Uorfi Javed.

“People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama! I've done reality TV before, but having my own show has been a dream come true, for which I'm grateful to Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar is raw, real, and 100 Percentage me - unfiltered and unapologetic. You think you know Uorfi? Well, get ready to see the real deal. It's going to be a wild ride, and I can't wait for you all to join me!” She concluded.