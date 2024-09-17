Breaking News
Uorfi Javed on comparisons with Kim Kardashian: She could never be as honest as me

Updated on: 17 September,2024 01:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Uorfi Javed has responded to questions asked by social media users about her show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'. From the show being scripted to comparisons with Kim, she answers them all

Uorfi Javed recently appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment ‘Reviews on Reviews’ to share her thoughts on fan reviews on IMDb for Follow Kar Lo Yaar. In this reality show, Jawed pushes the boundaries of storytelling with her distinct style and unapologetic persona. During the segment, she addresses fan reviews, offering insights into her creative process and the impact of the series on her audience.


Is Follow Kar Lo Yaar scripted? Uorfi answers



In response to a fan comment questioning the authenticity of the show, claiming that some scenes appeared scripted, Uorfi responded, "I can't help it, but because my life is so interesting, people think everything is scripted. It's not. That's just how we talk.”


Uorfi also addressed a fan who expressed concern that her rise to fame might cause her to become more ‘sophisticated’ and lose her true self. She responded, “Why would I change? Small changes are needed, but honestly, none of us really know what our true self is anyway. I never think about losing my authenticity, but I do believe in constantly improving myself.”

Uorfi Javed on comparisons with Kim Kardashian

A fan described Uorfi as ‘sparkly glitter that sticks with you,’ and said that some may call her the Kim Kardashian from Meesho, but let's face it: Kim could never! To which Uorfi responded, "Of course, yes, I agree—Kim could never be as honest as me. There is no therapy in the Kardashians, so come on."

In response to a comment about needing to let go of personal prejudices to enjoy the show, Uorfi said "Of course, everyone has this preconceived notion that I’m just some dumb idiot who has no idea what she’s doing. But honestly, that works in my favor. If you are really interested in seeing who I am, what I do, and the reasons behind everything I do, you can watch Follow Kar lo Yaar.”

Finally, when a fan complimented the show for offering a fascinating look into the woman behind the scenes, Uorfi expressed her gratitude for the positive feedback, and said, "You might think you know me, but no one really knows Uorfi Javed. Through this series, you can actually see what happens behind the paparazzi videos you see. Honestly, I’m feeling good, and the reviews are amazing. People are loving it. Now, I’m just waiting for season two!”

