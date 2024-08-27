Speaking exclusively to mid-day.com, Uorfi Javed shares deets about her bond with the paparazzi, how she tackles negativity along the way, what makes her unfiltered, and more

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is out with her unscripted reality show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It explores the dramatic and exhilarating world of Uorfi as she juggles fame, family, and her relentless pursuit of success in Mumbai. Speaking exclusively to mid-day.com, Uorfi shares deets about her bond with the paparazzi, how she tackles negativity along the way, what makes her unfiltered, and more.

Uorfi on Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Uorfi calls herself the protagonist of her very own show which was shot in 2 months. Did she need her family’s consent to go ahead with cameras following them around 24X7? “What convincing? My word is the last word of the family. They don't want to go against me. They're very scared of me,” she quips.

The reality star asserts that she doesn’t have fans, “Fans toh Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan ke hote hain. Humare thodi hai?”

When asked how her show is different from the ones that exist, she states, “My life was following the camera. And, as far as I know, my life was very interesting, it's a drama, it's all there. Earlier I used to always say to God, ‘Can I rest for a day?’ Something or the other keeps happening. But now I realise that these things happened in my life because a reality show was to be made. My life is crazy.”

Does the show make her vulnerable?

The mere thought of cameras following you, capturing every aspect of your life can make you feel vulnerable, but for Uorfi it wasn’t anything of that sort. “I love it. When the cameras were not there, when the shooting stopped, I was like, damn, I miss the cameras.”

“If I've signed a reality show, and don't show everything to the audience, how will they be able to connect? How will they like the show? What does a reality show mean? You have to be 100 percent real. And if you are a human being, you will get angry, you will cry, you will laugh, you will make some mistakes, and some wrong things will happen to you. No one is 100 percent perfect. And nowadays, no one wants to see perfection. I also want to see flawed human beings. I don't want to see perfection. I'm flawed and it's okay by me. I'm trying to improve,” she avers.

While the trailer shows Uorfi likening herself to reality show icon Kim Kardashian, she explains what she means. “I don't know. In this current age, we cannot tell where we are going with anything. And honestly, I'm not trying to follow her (Kim) or anything. There's a lot of difference in our personalities. I think the only similarity that I draw is that we both are very ambitious,” she says.

Uorfi’s Mumbai struggle

Uorfi came to Mumbai in 2016 when she was barely 19. Did the city shape her into becoming what she is now? “I was very young, very naive. I didn't know a lot of stuff. It's good to be a little delusional. That's how you achieve stuff. I was very delusional, and I still am. I've seen people running back to their hometown. They struggle for a year or two. They can't do it. Then they leave,” she states.

Bond with the paparazzi

Uorfi shares a great bond with the paparazzi. She elaborates, “I'm a product of pap culture. Now if I get fame from them, I won't misbehave. I know these people by their first names. They're nice to me. We chit-chat. I like them. I love them. There's no reason for me to be rude to them. They're just doing their job. My career will be in trouble. And in fact, the Indian paparazzi are still very respectable. Overseas they call you so many names, sometimes they call you a sl*t and whatnot.”

What scares Uorfi?

Earlier, Uorfi brushed with the law for her bold dressing style. Do such instances scare her? “No, as long as I'm not doing anything wrong, there's no need to be scared. If I'm doing something wrong, why shouldn't I be scared? I'm scared too. I think that as you get more successful, you want to secure that success. You don't want anything to ruin that years of hard work. So I'm scared too,” she says.

Getting fillers is similar to a facial

Amid all the chatter around the alterations made to her face, Uorfi says it doesn’t bother her since the before and after pictures are available on social media. Unlike her contemporaries, she believes in being accountable for the procedures she has done. “Instead of saying things like, ‘I'm natural’ or whatever, it's better to just accept the truth. I feel it's out there anyway. These Botox and fillers, I don't know, why do people make it a big deal? They're not. It's just like, getting any other procedure like a facial,” she concludes.