Uorfi Javed in 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'

On Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi Javed took a refreshing stand on plastic surgery, breaking away from the usual celebrity narrative. While many stars claim their changed appearances are due to “drinking water” or some other natural remedy, Uorfi was upfront and real about wanting procedures like a boob job and more fillers. In an industry where honesty about cosmetic work is rare, her transparency is a breath of fresh air.

Right off the bat, Uorfi Javed gave viewers an inside look into her life as she showed herself getting her fillers touched up because her smile lines were showing. She talked openly about how society makes women feel insecure about their natural looks from a young age. But then, when women decide to enhance their features, the same society often criticizes them for it.

"First the world will criticize our bodies, now if someone wants to fix this insecurity, it's all right." She said. In her confessional, Uorfi shared, "I started when I was 19, I think." She continued, "When people age, they get lines on their faces. To cover them, people get botox and fillers," she explained matter-of-factly.

"I get lip fillers. I have a little filler in my chin. I have under-eye filler. And some botox in my eyebrows. It's my choice. I want to look better. I want to look beautiful. So, it's my wish." she stated.

What else happened on Follow Kar Lo Yaar

On her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi Javed was advised to hire 24/7 security due to her growing popularity. In a conversation with her new bodyguard, she shared that she’s been receiving rape threats and hateful messages—both for being a Muslim and for her bold fashion choices. This push for full-time protection came after her team felt the risks had become too serious to ignore.

"Mujhe calls aaye hain, emails aaye hain, saying 'rape kar lunga, jaan se maar dunga,'" she revealed to her bodyguard.

She continued the story in her confessional and said, "When I got my first threat, honestly, it made me feel like a star. I thought, Threats toh sirf celebrities ko aate hain. Are you serious? Am I a celebrity now? But then, 10 minutes later, I was like, Oh shit, is he really going to kill me?"

Her revelation comes at a time when the country is already on edge over the recent Kolkata rape-murder and the Badlapur sexual assault cases.

Even though the show had its flaws, one thing that stood out was Uorfi's unapologetic attitude. She stayed true to herself, never backing down or compromising on who she is, despite the criticism. And, we love to see that!