Varun Mitra reflects on the journey to Deepak Rana in 'Guilty Minds' one year later

Actor Varun Mitra reminisced about his role as Deepak Rana in 'Guilty Minds' by sharing a video of one of his favorite scenes and an caption to mark the first anniversary of the series

Varun Mitra is slowly showing us different sides of himself. From the simpleton in 'Jalebi' , to the suave, layered Deepak Rana. The actor is elevating his craft with each role. The actor is one of the few who transforms his voice along with embodying the body language of the character. We can call him the poster for boy finesse and existential charm. His performance has caught the eye of many prominent directors and producers .

Walking down memory lane, the actor shared a video of one of his favourite scenes celebrating the intimidatingly crafted Deepak Rana; he penned down an emotional caption on the completion of one year of 'Guilty Minds.' he captioned, "Guilty minds completes a year ."

Varun added, “About this scene : episode 3. There are few moments , where everything comes together. Your body is taken over by the character - a life force which is unexplainable … you are in perfect rhythm with everyone present in the room. Each person present in the room is responding to tbe moment as if it was actually happening. The people behind behind the camera - their silence also has energy in it. These moments create magic . And they will never be forgotten. Jalna episode 3 was personally my favourite Case. It will always be with me (heart emojji)"

Varun was nominated by the Filmfare Awards in the best actor category , along with some other nominations as well. His performance in the show was widely appreciated by the audience and critics.

He got a special mention for the Pahadi accent he had picked up so flawlessly for the character.

The audience is hungry to see him again as DEePAK Rana in season 2. And curious to know what he brings to the next project he is a part of.

Next, he will be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Saas Bahu Flamingo.'

The actor will also be seen in an RSVP film, 'Tejas', in a pivotal role, which is scheduled to release in July.