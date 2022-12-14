Vir Das's stand-up special 'Landing' to premiere on Netflix on this date

'Landing' is a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. It’s a show that applies to every citizen in every country across the globe

Indian comedian, actor, and musician Vir Das’ new hour standup special 'Landing' will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 26th 2022. Das’ fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home. The special is a capstone to Vir having performed the show 183 times in over 25 countries around the world.

'Landing' is a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. It’s a show that applies to every citizen in every country across the globe. 'Landing' just wrapped a critically acclaimed sold out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with The New York Times gushing “No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.”



Vir’s third and most recent standup special Vir Das: For India received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for 'Best Comedy'. In addition to his internationally renowned standup that is adored by his millions of social media followers, he is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with Fox, CBS Studios, and Andy Samberg’s production company Party Over Here. He also starred as Jai Datta in the ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen. Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the scripted thriller Hasmukh for Netflix and the unscripted travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon.

Speaking of the new release, Vir said, “It’s exciting to be ending the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I’m looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I’m hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far”.

'Landing' is produced by Rotten Science and Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan. Das is represented by UTA, Reg Tigerman at Tigerman Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

