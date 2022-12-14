Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Vir Dass stand up special Landing to premiere on Netflix on this date

Vir Das's stand-up special 'Landing' to premiere on Netflix on this date

Updated on: 14 December,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Landing' is a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. It’s a show that applies to every citizen in every country across the globe

Vir Das's stand-up special 'Landing' to premiere on Netflix on this date

Pictures Courtesy/PR


Indian comedian, actor, and musician Vir Das’ new hour standup special 'Landing' will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 26th 2022. Das’ fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home. The special is a capstone to Vir having performed the show 183 times in over 25 countries around the world.


'Landing' is a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. It’s a show that applies to every citizen in every country across the globe. 'Landing' just wrapped a critically acclaimed sold out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with The New York Times gushing “No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.”
 
Vir’s third and most recent standup special Vir Das: For India received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for 'Best Comedy'. In addition to his internationally renowned standup that is adored by his millions of social media followers, he is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with Fox, CBS Studios, and Andy Samberg’s production company Party Over Here. He also starred as Jai Datta in the ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen. Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the scripted thriller Hasmukh for Netflix and the unscripted travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon.



Also Read: Whacky Wednesday: How Vir Das’s comedy show ‘Viragra’ landed him two big movies 


Speaking of the new release, Vir said, “It’s exciting to be ending the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I’m looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I’m hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far”.

'Landing' is produced by Rotten Science and Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan. Das is represented by UTA, Reg Tigerman at Tigerman Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vir das netflix Web Series Entertainment News bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK