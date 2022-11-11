×
TMC invites comedian Vir Das to Kolkata after cancellation of Bengaluru show

Updated on: 11 November,2022 01:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Vir Das' show was cancelled after right-wing organisation protested against it, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments

Vir Das. File Pic


TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.


The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.



"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.


Also Read: 'I trust my art and my audience to speak for me': Vir Das

Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news.

Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das tweeted.

Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. 

