TMC invites comedian Vir Das to Kolkata after cancellation of Bengaluru show

Vir Das' show was cancelled after right-wing organisation protested against it, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments

Vir Das. File Pic

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.

The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Also Read: 'I trust my art and my audience to speak for me': Vir Das

Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news.

Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das tweeted.

Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever