Watch exclusive video! Hansal Mehta opens up about 'Scam 1992' season 2

Updated on: 21 June,2023 01:03 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Hansal Mehta has been celebrating the success of his Karishma Tanna starrer 'Scoop'

Hansal Mehta. Pic/Getty Images

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta in conversation with mid-day.com opened up about the success of his Karishma Tanna starrer 'Scoop,' when the audience can expect season two of Pratik Gandhi's 'Scam 1992,' his film with Kareena Kapoor Khan and much more.



Speaking about the positive reviews and audience reception for 'Scoop' he said, "We approached it as a human drama set in the world of journalism. The attempt was to make it immersive into the life of a journalist. It was always a family drama to me, the story of an ordinary woman in a big city, her aspirations and the attitude of men towards a woman with those aspirations. It resonated with a large section of the audience." Opening up about the choice of cast he said, "There was a line in 'Scam 1992' Risk hai toh ishq hai' which is one of my personal philosophies in life, you have to take those chances that your instinct tells you to."


Moving on to the prison scenes that were part of the series Mehta shared his approach saying, "We could have been very loud and melodramatic or we could have been very boring. We had to maintain that balance between realism and hyperrealism to communicate what the character went through while in prison."

While the audience has been waiting for season 2 of Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story' that released in 2020, when quizzed about the same, Mehta said, "We are currently in postproduction of season 2, very soon you will see it. It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, while I am the showrunner on it. Tushar has his own unique perspective and style of shooting. I'm as excited to watch it as the audiences are."

Opening up about other upcoming projects the filmmaker revealed, "I'm currently getting into the shoot of my show on Mahatma Gandhi, it's exciting times ahead."

Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently wrapped up the shoot of Mehta's next, reportedly a murder mystery based on true events. The actress, who will make her debut as a producer with this yet-to-be-titled film, shared a heart-warming note and some memorable pictures from the last day of the shooting in London. What does the filmmaker have to say about the film? Watch video to know more!

 

