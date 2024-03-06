Emily Osment and Montana Jordan will headline the Young Sheldon spin-off. The show will take us through the life of Mandy and Georgie as they raise their kid

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment

Listen to this article 'Young Sheldon' spin off on Georgie and Mandy announced, read details x 00:00

As the finale season of 'Young Sheldon' airs on television the makers of 'Big Bang Theory' have announced a 'Young Sheldon' spin-off with Georgie and Mandy's character in focus. Emily Osment who plays the role of Mandy in the ongoing season of 'Young Sheldon' took to her Instagram handle to share the announcement on Wednesday. She along with Montana Jordan will be playing the lead roles in the spin-off series.

CBS has officially ordered a spin-off of Mandy and Georgie for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. Unlike 'Young Sheldon', the series will be a multi-camera comedy as opposed to a single-cam. It was first reported as being in the works back in January. According to Variety, the new untitled season will be created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland. All three served as the producing team behind both 'Young Sheldon' and the mothership show 'The Big Bang Theory'.

ADVERTISEMENT

As quoted by Variety, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said, “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

As a spinoff of 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Young Sheldon' has been an unsurprising hit since its debut in 2017. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the show follows the life of Sheldon Cooper, from age nine, through his childhood, spent with his family in Texas. Already out with seven exciting seasons, viewers can now binge-watch all seasons of the coming-of-age sitcom exclusively on Prime Video in India. In the upcoming episodes, viewers can expect a blend of humour, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments as the Cooper family navigates through their new reality. The journey of Young Sheldon will end with a one-hour Season 7 finale, tying all loose ends and concluding the series, on May 16, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in India.