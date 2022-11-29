×
Zakir Khan's 'Tathastu' is his version of growing up in a joint family

Updated on: 29 November,2022 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The trailer of comic artiste Zakir Khan's upcoming stand-up special 'Tathastu' was unveiled on Tuesday. Peppered with his trademark style of humour, the trailer shows the comedian giving the audience a glimpse of a more vulnerable and unedited version of his life

Zakir Khan's 'Tathastu' is his version of growing up in a joint family

Pic Courtesy: IANS


The trailer of comic artiste Zakir Khan's upcoming stand-up special 'Tathastu' was unveiled on Tuesday. Peppered with his trademark style of humour, the trailer shows the comedian giving the audience a glimpse of a more vulnerable and unedited version of his life. The special will see Zakir Khan giving the audience a taste of what growing up in a joint family is in his uniquely comedic style.


Talking about the special, Zakir said in a statement: "'Tathastu' is particularly close to my heart. This set is partially dedicated to my grandfather (Khan-sahab) as I take the audience through a journey about growing up, becoming an adult, all the while imparting the very life lessons that I learnt from him. I am sure that the viewers will find it relatable and refreshing! I am looking forward to seeing their reactions to this!"



Produced by OML, 'Tathastu' will debut on Prime Video on December 1, 2022. "It has always been exciting to work with Prime Video, from my first stand-up special, 'Haq Se Single', to now it has been a magnificent journey," Zakir added.


