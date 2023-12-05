Zakir tells stories of friendships, relationships with trademark humour in ‘Mann Pasand’ trailer

Comedian-writer-actor Zakir Khan on Tuesday released the trailer of his stand-up special titled 'Mann Pasand'

The comedy special sees him recounting stories of his childhood friendships with boys, adult relationships with girls, and the clashes that ensued between them on one fateful trip to Goa, peppered with his trademark style of humour.

The stand-up special makes Zakir the first Asian comedian to headline the Royal Albert Hall auditorium, in its first show performed entirely in Hindi.

Talking about the special, Zakir said in a statement: "I am immensely grateful to the audience who watch, enjoy, and support my content. The overwhelming love and appreciation I receive is what drives me to make more and more people laugh through my performance and acts."

The Ccmedian further mentioned, "Artistes are relentless in their pursuit to reach even more people, perform in front of larger audiences, and showcase their content on a global stage, which is extremely difficult, particularly in the case of stand-up artists. I am excited that my latest special, ‘Mann Pasand’, which is fresh, funny, and relatable, will be enjoyed by the audience in over 240 countries and territories."

Produced by OML, ‘Mann Pasand’ will drop on Prime Video on December 7.

