Small workplaces call for creativity and problem-solving when it comes to the efficient use of space. We have an expert architect who shares a hands-on approach to space-saving hacks for small offices

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article 10 ingenious space-saving workplace design solutions for small offices x 00:00

With steep real estate prices, businesses have no option but to make do with smaller workplaces. Hence, offices with smaller areas need to develop an approach in order to utilise each inch of their workplace space. Midday Online spoke to Mumbai-based architect Apoorv Mittal from Concept Consolio Pvt. Ltd. to learn about efficient space-saving hacks for small offices.

10 ingenious space-saving workplace design solutions for small offices:

ADVERTISEMENT

Installing Sliding Folding Partition

Instead of walls, sliding-folding partitions can be used for the rooms so that they could be formed into bigger meeting rooms when need be. These would also help make the rooms become less suffocating which they end up becoming when staying for long hours.

Use of Leaning Rails

To enable a 4 seater meeting room which can be used by 6-7 people, leaning rails can be used incase of a smaller meeting instead of always needing or occupying a huge conference room. Meeting rooms are often required by employees and it often happens that such rooms are occupied while employees get irritated for not getting a room, in return their work being delayed and hence the usage of leaning rails can be really useful.

Installing Flexible Furniture

Using furniture that can be easily moved, stacked together or kept away when not in need is something offices can really look out for. This would provide them with extra space for other activities and would maximise the office’s workplace. This includes foldable tables, multipurpose cabinets, ergonomic stools, etc.

Recognizing Dead Space

Understanding how the workplace functions and recognizing spaces that are often left unused can prove to be extremely beneficial. These spaces should be designed to enhance the workplace experience, in turn, making the most of workplace areas.

Hybrid Workplace

The arrival of the pandemic introduced us to the concept of how a hybrid workplace functions. With the hybrid mode of working, workplaces have sufficient space for all their workers to suffice. A hybrid workplace would also come in handy for employees as it would be extremely flexible for them in terms of space as well as travelling.

Usage of Cloud

With the advent of cloud services, offices no longer need to rely on hard copies or huge files that store data as everything can easily be saved on the cloud where it remains forever. This not only saves space but also reduces the efforts of storage, cleaning and maintaining a space for data.

Modular Cabins

Large cabins which are often vacant and not in use can be used as a space to hold a conference or a meeting to utilise the workplace area fully and efficiently.

Usage of Alternate Workstations

Gone are the days when a particular workstation would be reserved for every individual. It’s time that offices start working on how employees can be given agile work points in order to optimize their workplaces.

Use of Collaborative Spaces

Meeting rooms in offices occupy most of the space and hence, collaborative spaces can be introduced for meetings or conferences which can otherwise be also used as workstations for individuals instead of rather just being left vacant.

Usage of Cafeteria for Multiple Purposes

The huge cafeterias in offices can be used as a working cafeteria or as a townhall area for events or conferences when needed instead of only being used for eating in the lunch hours while being left empty for the rest of the time.

Thus, keeping in mind a few different approaches to utilising the most area of workplaces can prove to be extremely significant. These approaches have several benefits that would not just help the workplace but also help the employees as they would no longer be frustrated or annoyed while working when in need of space and would prove to be much more efficient and productive at work.

Also Read: What is ‘placemaking’ and how it evokes human-nature interaction at workplaces