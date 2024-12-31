Breaking News
2025 to welcome a new generation: Meet Gen Beta, the successors of Gen Alpha

Updated on: 31 December,2024 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Children born from 2025 to 2039 will be a part of Generation Beta, which succeeds Gen Alpha (people born between 2010 and 2024)

Image for representational purposes only

Listen to this article
Just when the world has started understanding the differentiation, and unique opportunities and challenges of generations that have come so far, a new generation is already on the horizon.


Children born from 2025 to 2039 will be a part of Generation Beta, which succeeds Gen Alpha (people born between 2010 and 2024).


As revealed by social researcher Mark McCrindle, who is known for his work on these generation labels, in a blog post, Gen Beta will make up 16 per cent of the global population by 2035. Additionally, many will also live to see the 22nd century.


Gen Beta and technology

While Gen Z was the first generation who grew up with technology and digital tools and Gen Alpha further deepened this connection by experiencing rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Gen Beta’s lives will be shaped even more closely and deeply by advanced tech.

They will live in an era where “AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday lives”. According to the blog post by McCrindle, their formative years will be marked by a greater emphasis on personalisation—AI algorithms will tailor their learning, shopping, and social interactions in ways we can only begin to imagine today.

Challenges for Gen Beta

Technology is a double-edged sword. While this generation will get to experience tech like never before, it can also pose several challenges. Additionally, they will also have to navigate societal challenges like climate change, rapid urbanisation and global population shifts.

Additionally, growing up in a hyper-digital world, they will experience social connections differently and will have to prioritise digital safety and maintain balance between online and offline world.  “We predict Generation Beta will embody the balance between hyper-connectivity and personal expression. They’ll redefine what it means to belong, blending in-person relationships with global digital communities,” wrote McCrindle.

Which generation do you belong to?

Silent Generation: Born between 1928 to 1945

Baby Boomers: Born from 1946 to 1964

Generation X: Born from 1965 to 1979

Generation Y (Millennials): Born from 1980 to 1994

Generation Z: Born from 1995 to 2009

Generation Alpha: Born from 2010 to 2024

Generation Beta: Born from 2025 to 2039

