5 easy tips to pick the right towel

Our daily routines require towel sets, and picking the correct one can make a world of difference. Here are handy hacks to help you pick one

There is a science to choosing the best bath towels, despite the fact that they may appear like an ordinary item to include on your wish list for the perfect bathroom. The appropriate towel enhances the overall look of your bathroom while also offering comfort. Our daily routines require towel sets, and picking the correct one may make a world of difference. The market is filled with a variety of towels, making it difficult to select the best one.

Here are five important that you can look for while choosing the right towel:

Material: Evaluating the material made for manufacturing towels is a precondition before selecting the right one. The most common materials used for towels are cotton and microfibre. Cotton towels are considered a common option since they are plush and absorbent in summers. However, the new trend features Bamboo towels which are eco-friendly and have natural antibacterial properties. Microfibre towels are lightweight and quick-drying adding in an additional benefit for convenience. While choosing a towel for a baby you'll want to choose a towel that is soft and gentle on your baby's delicate skin. Microfibre towels, especially those made from organic raw fabrics, are a popular choice as they are absorbent, breathable, and hypoallergenic.

Size: The next thing to consider is the size of the towels. Towels come in various sizes, including bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. It's crucial to select the appropriate size for your personal requirements. Bath towels are larger and used for drying off after a shower or bath. Hand towels are smaller and used for drying hands after washing them. Washcloths are the smallest and used for washing your face or body. While these help to distinguish the different types of towels, you surely don't want a bath towel cluttering up your bathroom space just for your face or body.

Absorbency: An important factor to consider before purchasing a towel is the absorbency of the towels. The more absorbent a towel is, the better it will be at drying you off. When it comes to absorbency, the material of the towel also plays a crucial role. Cotton towels are considered to be the most absorbent, with Egyptian cotton being the most luxurious and highly absorbent due to its longer fibres. Bamboo towels are also highly absorbent and eco-friendly. Additionally, the weave of the towel can affect its absorbency. GSM (grams per square meter) of a towel does play a significant role in its absorbency. GSM tends to be more absorbent. This is because towels with a higher weight per square meter have more fibres packed into the fabric, allowing them to hold more moisture. The additional fibres create more surface area for water absorption, resulting in better drying capabilities.

Durability: When buying new towels, it's important to consider their durability. Towels that are well-made and constructed from high-quality materials will last longer than those that are not. Look for towels with double-stitched hems and tightly woven fibres.

Style: When choosing towels, style is also an important consideration. You'll want to select towels that complement the aesthetic of your bathroom and reflect your personal taste. Whether you prefer bold colours and patterns or understated, classic designs, there are plenty of options to choose from. One popular trend in towel style is monogramming or embroidery, which adds a personal touch and can make your towels stand out. Another option is to mix and match colours and patterns to create a unique and eclectic look. With the right combination of style and durability, you can elevate your bathroom decor and enjoy your towels for years to come.

When buying new towels, consider their material, size, absorbency, durability, and style. There are various types of towels available, such as Air Rich towels which offer improved air circulation and breathability. Naturally soft towels provide a plush feel without artificial additives or chemicals, often made from high-quality natural fibres like bamboo, cotton, or linen. Zero-twist towels are crafted using a unique weaving technique, using untwisted fibres. Feather touch towels are exceptionally lightweight and delicate to the touch, resembling the sensation of a feather. Keep these factors in mind to choose the perfect towel for your needs.

