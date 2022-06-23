Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress row: Experts tell us how Indian museums preserve textile heritage

While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums

Patola Sari and Embroidered skirt from Kutch (1890/1950). Image courtesy: Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum

In her latest interview with the ‘Today’s Show’, Kim Kardashian addressed the rumours claiming she damaged American actor and singer Marilyn Monroe’s legendary gown, while she wore it at the 2022 Met Gala. The dress at the heart of the controversy was worn by Monroe in 1962 to sing ‘Happy birthday’ for the then President John F Kennedy, considered to be one of the most iconic moments in American history.