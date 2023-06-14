Breaking News
5 unique ways to make your dad feel special this Father’s Day

Updated on: 14 June,2023 06:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

If you are looking for ways to have fun with your father this Sunday, here is a curated list of activities to do in Mumbai

5 unique ways to make your dad feel special this Father’s Day

Indulge in these unique experiences with your father in Mumbai. Image Courtesy: (L) Hitchi, (R) 47 A Khotachiwadi

Each year, the third Sunday of June is celebrated as the Father's Day. The day marks a special occasion to honor and appreciate your father's love and his contribution to your life. To make your Father’s Day memorable, we have curated a list of fun and engaging activities to do in Mumbai:


Here is a list of 5 engaging things you can do with your father in Mumbai:


Theatre: Kahani Aur Kirdaar


Appreciate his unconditional love, wisdom, and of course, the dad jokes with an intellectual play this Sunday. "Kahani Aur Kirdaar" is a mesmerizing theatrical masterpiece that delves into the intricate relationship between writers, stories, and characters. Set against the backdrop of the most unusual murder mystery, the play explores the intriguing concept of a character within a story being murdered and the lengths one must go to unravel the truth.

 Venue: Gadkari Rangayatan, Thane
Date: June 23
Price: Rs 110 onwards
To book: https://insider.in/kahani-aur-kirdar-jun11-2023/event

Taila Baila: Bike n Hike

Embark on a classical blend of trekking, sightseeing and bonding with your father amidst nature. Established in Lonavala's region with two giant walls of 200-250 feet, Taila Baila village is a very remarkable destination owing to its nature trail. No rock climbing and rappeling included.

Date: Sunday, June 18
Duration: 1 day
Difficulty: Challenging
Reporting: Lonavala railway station (Pune) at 8:00 am
Price: 2700 per cyclist with rented bicycle and helmet
More information: https://pedalthirstadventures.com/tail-bail-bike-n-hike

Father’s Day Sunday Brunch at Novotel Mumbai International Airport

The brunch features a lavish spread of culinary delight from mouth-watering appetizers to delectable main courses and heavenly desserts. It's the perfect opportunity to bond with your dad over good food and create lasting memories.

Lunch Buffet menu: Live stations, Indian, Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Dessert counter 
Entertainment: Interactive Live Music
Date: Sunday, June 18
Pricing: 
1995++ non-alcoholic
2995++ alcoholic

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel Mumbai International Airport
Timing: 12:30 to 4:00 PM
Contact: +91 8657868650


'Kachchh Born Again', 47 A at Khotachiwadi

Take your dad out for a tasteful event immersed in regional arts and culture. 47 A at Khotachiwadi is hosting an art show that is aimed at transforming age-old skills from Kacch into a modern-age craft. Aptly titled 'Kachchh Born Again' the show is curated by Satish Reddy who renounced his corporate job to explore the region for 10 years. He started a virtual design school to help artisans overcome their own reservations about design and innovation.

Date: June 10 to July 9
Time: 11-7 daily, except Mondays
Venue: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi

Drinks with Dad

Make your Father’s Day special with Hitchi’s new drinks menu and “Spin the Hitchki Wheel” to win amazing offers on cocktails and mocktails. Mixologists have concocted iconic drinks that include: Baap Baap Hota hai, Baap ke dada ke, sabke hisab ka piyega tera Faizal, Aapko tho bad luck hi kharab hai – try again next time, Mein apne Papa ka iklauta mistake hoon

What: Father’s Day at HITCHKI Resto Bar
Where: Hitchki Resto Bar All Outlets
When: June 18

