Mumbai-based nutritionist shares tips and easy-to-make recipes to keep our oil intake in check

With Virat Kohli recently admitting to a low-oil diet of boiled and pan-fried dishes, a city-based nutritionist suggests hacks and recipes to keep our oil intake in check

Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma enjoy a meal in the lap of nature. Kohli has often spoken about the benefits of eating fresh and nutrition-rich meals. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

If you are someone who values wellness, you must have taken note of Virat Kohli’s fitness routine and a diet that complements the former. The sportsperson recently revealed that he follows simple food habits — which include boiled and steamed dishes, salads with a drizzle of olive oil and sometimes, pan-fried snacks — to stay fit. On this note, nutritionist Vriti Srivastav, who is based in Mumbai, helps us plan our daily and monthly oil intake with these tips:

>> Add half-cooked, tossed, steamed, boiled and roasted foods in your diet. Such foods require less or no oil. Add your favourite natural seasonings to enhance the flavour of a dish. You can opt for ingredients such as fresh or dry rosemary, thyme, basil, oregano, pepper and cinnamon.

>> While cooking chillas and dosas, ensure that the batter is at room temperature. Cold batter tends to stick to the vessel, requiring additional oil usage. Include Asian meals such as stir-fried vegetables with rice, quinoa or millets to your diet.

>> Waterless cooking using waterless cookware is a great way to reduce oil usage. This type of cooking uses the natural water content of vegetables and fruits.

>> Use a spoon to measure the oil instead of pouring it directly from a bottle. This small habit will prevent the overuse of oil.

>> The most important point to keep in mind while using oil is to avoid the reuse of oil that has been used for frying. Frying at high temperatures changes the chemical composition of oil, leading to the formation of toxic and carcinogenic components. Also, minimise the consumption of fried foods.

>> Remember that the per person monthly usage of oil should be 500 to 600 ml. Daily usage should be limited to four tsps per person.

Mexican bowl

Ingredients

>> 1/2 cup boiled rajma

>> 2 cup vegetables — baby tomatoes, lettuce, boiled corn, bell peppers, avocado, zucchini and chopped garlic

>> 1/2 cup cooked rice/quinoa/couscous

>> 1 cup yogurt or hung curd

>> Crushed basil leaves >> 1 tsp olive oil (optional)

>> 2 tbsp pomegranate grains

>> Salt and pepper to taste



Vriti Srivastav

Method

Soak rajma overnight and pressure-cook it on the following day. Cook the quinoa or rice or couscous. You can use any millet variety, too. Prepare the dressing by mixing curd, chopped basil leaves, olive oil, salt and pomegranate grains together. Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl after adding the boiled rajma, chopped vegetables and the dressing. Enjoy the meal.

High-protein Mediterranean bowl

Ingredients

For the salad:

>> 1 cup soaked and boiled chickpeas/chana

>> 50g grated paneer

>> 1/2 cup vegetables of your choice — cucumber, onions, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, olives, lettuce and avocado

>> 4 chopped walnuts

>> 3 to 4 orange slices (chopped)

>> 2 tbsp pomegranate grains

>> 1/2 apple (chopped)

>> 1/2 cup watermelon chopped

For the dressing:

>> 1 tsp crushed oregano buds >> 1 tbsp vinegar or lime juice >> 1/2 tsp black pepper powder >> 1 cup basil leaves (finely chopped)

>> 1 cup mint yogurt (this is optional)

Method

Soak the chickpeas or chana overnight and pressure-cook them the next day. Mix all the ingredients in a big bowl. Season the ingredients. You can make the mint yogurt by blending a cup of mint leaves with a cup of yogurt. Pour in the mint yogurt in the end and mix well.

Overnight oats



Representation Pics

Try this as a wholesome breakfast option.

Ingredients

>> 1 cup rolled oats

>> 1 tsp chia seeds

>> 1 cup berries

>> 1 cup mango (chopped or purée)

>> 1/2 apple

>> 1 cup coconut milk/oat milk/almond milk or cow’s milk

>> 2 dates (chopped)

>> 5 almonds

>> A pinch of cinnamon powder

Method

Layer up all the ingredients in a jar. Mix the elements together. And add milk in the end. The milk quantity should be enough to just soak the ingredients. You can use coconut milk in combination with any other dairy or non-dairy milk. Keep it overnight in the refrigerator or refrigerate it for at least eight hours. Dig into the delicious mix of natural flavours in the morning. The dish makes for a satisfying dessert, too. You can add your own flavourful twist by tweaking the ingredients.