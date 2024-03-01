A look at the themed events curated for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The inaugural evening, aptly named "An Evening in Everland," is a poised affair with a dress code of elegant cocktail attire, promising an immersive experience of music, dance and visual artistry

The inaugural evening on Day 1 called 'An Evening in Everland,' will see a performance by pop-singer Rihanna. Pics/Instagram

Amidst whispers of anticipation, the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has stirred the elite echelons of society. With an esteemed guest list comprising Bollywood luminaries, business magnates and global icons, the celebrations promise to be nothing short of spectacular.

Bollywood power couples such as Riteish-Genelia and Varun-Natasha, along with fashion maestro Sandeep Khosla, have already graced the event. Notable figures including Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along with Akshay Kumar, Dr Madhu Chopra, and even Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accompanied by his wife Priscilla Chan, have been spotted in Jamnagar, Gujarat

As the festivities unfold, a meticulously curated theme awaits each day, offering a glimpse into the couple's passions and heritage. The inaugural evening, aptly named "An Evening in Everland," is a poised affair with a dress code of elegant cocktail attire, promising an immersive experience of music, dance and visual artistry.

Day two embraces Anant's dedication to wildlife conservation with "A Walk on the Wildside," inviting guests to the Vantara rescue and rehab centre. The morning's adventures segue into "Mela Rouge" in the evening, a vibrant celebration of India's folk traditions and regional diversity.

The following morning, "Tusker Trails," pays homage to Anant's affection for elephants, whisking attendees away for a jungle safari at Gajvan, Green Acres near Jamnagar. This casual chic affair precedes the evening's "Hastakhshar." The evening will serve a poignant homage to religious traditions and divine blessings at the Radha Krishna Mandir. A-listers will be seen adorned in heritage Indian attire.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani spoke on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

"I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

