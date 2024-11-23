Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbaikars can step into the world of fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone, an unusual teenager with an extraordinary mind after he discovers Mrs. Pinto’s dog speared with a garden fork at seven minutes past midnight

Award-winning director Atul Kumar brings this adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel to life, beautifully reimagined for a Mumbai setting.

Aadyam Theatre Season 7 opens this weekend with Indian adaptation of 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'
Mumbaikars and theatre-lovers can step into the world of fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone, an unusual teenager with an extraordinary mind. When he discovers Mrs. Pinto’s dog speared with a garden fork at seven minutes past midnight, he takes it upon himself to uncover the mystery, recording every detail in his notebook. Christopher’s journey to find answers becomes a profound exploration of resilience, identity, and the complexity of human connection.


Award-winning director Atul Kumar brings this adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel to life, beautifully reimagined for a Mumbai setting. The production uses projections, dynamic physical movement, and an evocative soundtrack to immerse the audience in Christopher’s heightened sensory experience, making his story both touching and thought-provoking.


The stellar cast includes celebrated actor Jaimini Pathak (Scam 1992, TVF Pitchers), Dheer Hira (Jigra, Sardar Uddham Singh), Dilnaz Irani (Sukhee, Sense 8), Shivani Tanksale (Talaash, 24), Salone Mehta (The Archies, Dear Zindagi), Harssh Singh (Special Ops, Rocket Boys), Vidushi Chadha (Deep Water), and Abhay Kaul (The Open Couple), each bringing rich layers to this unique story.


Date: November 23 at 7:30 pm and November 24 at 4 pm and 7:30 pm
Venue: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West

Theatre Bandra Arts and culture culture news things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news

