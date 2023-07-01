About 58 pct Gen Z will walk away if firms fail to provide personal fulfilment: Report

According to India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 report, when it comes to strong team dynamics, collaborative teams boost motivation, dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in employees who are 1.6 times more productive and focused

For the goal-driven older generation, productivity declined by 37 per cent when team dynamics are weak. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

About 58 per cent younger, purpose-driven generation (Gen Z) intend to walk away if their organisations fail to provide a sense of personal fulfilment at work, a new report has revealed about the dynamics of work culture among different generations today.



Gen Z is known to be much for vocal about their needs and choices not only in society but also in organisations. Now, that many of them have started working in offices, they are able to see the workplace dynamics and they may not always agree to them.



Interestingly, this is very different from the older generation, who is known to agree to everything and adapt themselves to the workflow. However, this may not always work in their favour. and neither do they willingly open up about it, and that can often affect their productivity at the office.

According to India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 report, when it comes to strong team dynamics, collaborative teams boost motivation, dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in employees who are 1.6 times more productive and focused.

On the other hand, for the goal-driven older generation, productivity declined by 37 per cent when team dynamics are weak.

"Our recent India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces in 2023 report reveals that employee experience in mid-size workplaces has remained consistent since 2022. However, employees have expressed a pressing need for more effective and transparent communication practices within these organisations, particularly with the presence of an inter-generational workforce," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

The report surveyed over 330,000 individuals from the IT industry, manufacturing industry, and others.

Moreover, the report showed that organisations that overlook a robust workplace culture have a striking 69 per cent of their employees highly susceptible to disengagement, experiencing a sense of disconnect from their work.

