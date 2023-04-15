Exclusive: Afrojack on his love for chicken biryani and ‘project’ with Martin Garrix

In an exclusive interview with Mid-day Online, Afrojack spoke about how he spent time during the Covid-19 pandemic, working with Martin Garrix, and his favourite Indian dish

Afrojack performed at Road to Ultra in Mumbai on April 14. Photo Courtesy: Road to Ultra

To witness Nick Leonardus van de Wall, better known by his stage name Afrojack, is a complete sonic delight. After all, it is something that he has built over the last 20 years, starting at a young age of 14 playing in clubs and pubs in Holland. He shares, "When I started DJ’ing, it was still very small and I was just trying to play at local clubs and to see what level it is at now, it is very beautiful."

Clearly, the Dutch DJ has come a long way since then because mapping his career trajectory is incomplete without the 35-year-old realising how it would be impossible without his fans. The fans are only because he has produced countless hits along the way including 'Take Over Control' and along the way contributing to Pitbull's 'Give Me Everything Tonight' and Beyonce's 'Run The World (Girls)'.

So, when he came to Mumbai, as a headliner for the Road to Ultra festival on April 14, fans didn't expect any less and got exactly what they wanted and more, in a jam-packed arena. Ask him how it feels to be back and he says, "I am happy to be back here. I haven’t been to Mumbai for over three years, so I am happy to be back." In that time, one can't ignore that the Covid-19 pandemic didn't allow people to move around let alone attend music festivals but the record producer and remixer, did not let that affect him. In fact, he kept busy with other things that helped him. "I was spending most of my time reading books about life and learning a lot like how to get more out of life and enjoy it," says the visibly calm world-renowned DJ.

Afrojack does reveal that he is impressed by an Indian DJ, and is in talks with him but it is still too early to reveal anything. However, he does give us some other scoop. Remember the time Afrojack tweeted a photograph with Martin Garrix in the studio. It wasn't for nothing. So, were they just chilling or really up to something? "Yes, I am working on something with Martin Garrix," says the DJ without revealing too much just yet.

Even as he gets ready to play in Bengaluru this evening, after playing in Mumbai last night, Afrojack has a totally different favourite Indian city that is his favourite. "My favourite Indian city is Hyderabad because it is very futuristic," says the visibly impressed Dutchman.

Now that he has come to India so often, we are curious to know, if he has a favourite dish, and we are left completely surprised by his answer. "I ate chicken biryani today and I loved it. I love the rice dishes here. I love the naan too," Afrojack concludes with a crowd pleaser, that every Indian would agree with.

