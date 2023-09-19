After Van Gogh 360 degree, Festival House brings candlelight concerts to India

The team that brought the immersive, multimedia experience Van Gogh 360 to India, will now introduce Indian audiences to another wildly popular social experience, Candlelight India – concerts by candlelight

This multisensory musical experience is as much about the sounds that are produced in the space as well as the visually stunning, architecturally beautiful buildings lit by candlelight

The team that brought the immersive, multimedia experience Van Gogh 360 to India, will now introduce Indian audiences to another wildly popular social experience, Candlelight India – concerts by candlelight.

Concerts by candlelight as a concept invites a wider audience, who might never have considered attending a classical music concert, to take an interest in the most emblematic works of renowned pop artists and listen to their greatest hits in a different way.

Candlelight India will travel to Mumbai and Bangalore initially, with more cities in the pipeline this year. Candlelight India’s first concert will be at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on October 13.

“Indian audiences have a voracious appetite for entertainment across culture, art, music and IPs such as Candlelight India – concerts by candlelight – is going to quickly become one of those must-do activities, just like Van Gogh 360°,” says Roma Makkad, spokesperson Festival House India. “It combines what people love with something new, and we are excited to take this to cities across India,” she adds.

What is special about concerts by candlelight?

Around the world, such concerts have included tributes to iconic artists as well as programmes devoted to K-Pop, film soundtracks and other themes. They can range from small, intimate gatherings to large-scale events in famous venues and landmarks that form part of a city’s cultural heritage, like the Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

In India, Candlelight India concerts will pay tribute to iconic artists like Taylor Swift, QUEEN, Coldplay among others.

Whether it’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’, Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’, a string quartet – swathed in the amber glow of hundreds of (flameless) candles – will deliver these fan favourites with a unique twist.

This multisensory musical experience is as much about the sounds that are produced in the space as well as the visually stunning, architecturally beautiful buildings lit by candlelight. The ambient illumination creates an unrivaled atmosphere that breathes life into each venue. Bathed in the gentle flicker of candlelight, these settings become even more stunning.

Imagined as a social experience to be enjoyed by all age groups, there are a few interesting features about candlelight concerts. There is no bar or merch stall at the venue. Pictures and videos are permitted before the concert begins and during a designated period during the concert. At all other times, you are expected to keep your phone away.

