Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Anxiety Awareness Day A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety in children and teenagers

Anxiety Awareness Day: A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety in children and teenagers

Premium

Updated on: 13 June,2023 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

A mental health specialist describes warning signs of anxiety among children and teenagers and offers strategies for coping with it.

Anxiety Awareness Day: A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety in children and teenagers

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


“Anxiety is a normal and often temporary emotional state characterised by feelings of unease, worry and fear,” says Dr. Satish Kumar C R, consultant, and clinical psychologist at Manipal Hospital. He says that anxiety is a natural response to stress or perceived threats and it can vary in intensity and duration from person to person. However, when anxiety becomes excessive, persistent and begins to interfere with daily life, it may be classified as an anxiety disorder.

life and style culture news mumbai health fitness Health And Wellness Mental Health Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK