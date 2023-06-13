Anxiety Awareness Day: A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety in children and teenagers

A mental health specialist describes warning signs of anxiety among children and teenagers and offers strategies for coping with it.

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

“Anxiety is a normal and often temporary emotional state characterised by feelings of unease, worry and fear,” says Dr. Satish Kumar C R, consultant, and clinical psychologist at Manipal Hospital. He says that anxiety is a natural response to stress or perceived threats and it can vary in intensity and duration from person to person. However, when anxiety becomes excessive, persistent and begins to interfere with daily life, it may be classified as an anxiety disorder.