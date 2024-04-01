April Fool’s Day: Harmless prank ideas to try on your loved ones

This April Fool’s Day, if you plan on pranking your friends and family members, here are a few ideas to add fun to your mischievous plans

Pranking friends and family on April Fool’s Day has always been a fun activity. The naughty individuals who are always up to some mischief especially love this day. Out of the countless pranks, calling friends from an unknown number and removing funny sounds or asking bizarre questions remains one of the best pranks ever.

However, some often tend to go overboard and end up hurting the other person in some way. It's important to ensure that the pranks are harmless and enjoyable for everyone involved.

Here are some harmless prank ideas that you can try on your loved ones:

Switching labels: Swap the labels on food items in the kitchen pantry or refrigerator. For example, you can put a label for "spicy" on a container of sugar or "sweet" on a bottle of hot sauce. It's a playful way to surprise your loved ones during mealtime.

Photo swap: Take a photo of yourself making a silly or funny face and set it as the wallpaper on your loved one's phone or computer. It's a lighthearted way to surprise them and add some humour to their day.

Fake news announcement: Create a fake news announcement about something outrageous but believable.

Office desk makeover: Rearrange a coworker's desk items, such as swapping their keyboard with the mouse or turning everything upside down. Just make sure not to damage anything or disrupt their work too much.

Food swap: Replace the filling of Oreos or cream-filled cookies with toothpaste and offer them to friends or family. Be sure to have the real treats ready for them afterwards.

Invisible object: Convince someone that there's an invisible object in the room (like an invisible chair or pet) and watch as they try to interact with it.

Faux phone call: Pretend to have an important phone call with someone famous or influential while in public. Use a fake conversation to make it seem like you're discussing a ridiculous topic.

Unexpected alarm clock: Set an extra alarm clock in a surprising location, like inside a drawer or under a pillow, to startle someone when it goes off unexpectedly.

Computer prank: Change the desktop wallpaper or screensaver on a coworker's computer to something funny or unexpected. Just be sure to keep it appropriate for the workplace.

Voice command prank: If you have a smart speaker secretly program it to respond to unusual or funny voice commands, leading to amusing responses.

Remember to keep the pranks light-hearted and consider the personalities and sensibilities of the people you're pranking to ensure everyone has a good laugh without causing any harm or discomfort.



