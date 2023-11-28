Breaking News
‘Longer the shelf life of a food product, the sooner you die: Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer

Updated on: 28 November,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Despite facing lawsuits, this Food Pharmer is on a journey to raise awareness about the evils of packaged foods. From bringing the misleading marketing gimmick of food brands to the limelight to teaching people how to read food labels, this individual is bringing about a food revolution one reel at a time

‘I don’t have a problem with packaged foods. I have a problem with companies marketing these foods as healthy and misleading customers.’ Photo Courtesy: Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer


While you and I continue to indulge in unhealthy treats, a 31-year-old Indian is on an unwavering journey to raise awareness about the havoc packaged foods and beverages are wrecking on public health.  
  
Very recently, Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer chalked out a sugar board that brings to one’s notice the amount of sugar some of the most prominent beverage brands have. On his Instagram handle, which has a following of over one million, he is seen urging people to create a similar sugar board and paste it in either their office spaces or home. This is to ensure each of us is mindful while gulping down the sugary drinks and understand their health hazards.  
  
To dig deep into his efforts, Mid-day Online conversed with this ‘social’ content creator who shared why he is on this journey.  

Breaking the conventional pattern, Himatsingka opens with a rhetorical question to the writer — “What is the most important thing in our life? Health. What is health largely shaped by? Food choices. What are we majorly eating today? Packaged food, which is blatantly lying to us about being healthy.”  
  
While there are multiple reasons behind creating content around packaged foods, this Kolkata-based young Indian who has studied nutrition at New York University shares the germ behind it all: “I have always had an interest in nutrition. Growing up, I often used to see health-conscious people sipping on energy drinks marketed as healthy. I could sense it was wrong. I felt bad that these people were willing to make healthy choices but were picking up the wrong products.” 

