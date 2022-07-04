Are Instagram reels and trends influencing the art of music production?

The demand for instant entertainment through short-format audio-visual content on Instagram has pushed music producers to create songs exclusively for such platforms. Popular musicians on IG decode whether or not the trends affect their creative process

Singer Aditya A during a live show. Image courtesy: Aditya A

“When I released ‘Chaand Baaliyan’, it wasn’t meant for Instagram (IG) reels, despite it being a short song. Even when I am composing right now, I do not think of one-min content. I think of doing justice to the composition,” says Aditya A, singer of the popular song ‘Chaand Baaliyan’, which has been used in over one million reels by people, including Bollywood celebrities.