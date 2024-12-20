After two sold out concerts in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where Arijit Singh mesmerised over 30,000 fans, he is all set to take this highly-anticipated India tour to Delhi and Mumbai

Arijit Singh is set to perform in Delhi on February 2 and March 23 in 2025. Photos Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

After two sold out concerts in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where Arijit Singh mesmerised over 30,000 fans, he is all set to take this highly-anticipated India tour to Delhi and Mumbai. Fans can now get their tickets exclusively on District by Zomato.

Presented by HSBC & Tuborg Zero packaged drinking water, associate sponsors Zappfresh and Stock Gro, curated and promoted by District by Zomato and Feverlive, along with production partner, Hyperlink Brand Solutions, this tour aims to redefine live concert experiences.

The melodious voice behind 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Kesariya', 'O Sajni Re' and many more of listeners' favourite hits will enchant audiences through all of his chartbusters and an exclusive setlist spanning a mix of genres. Fans will get to groove to some of Arijit’s most iconic and beloved songs reimagined with fresh arrangements. Additionally, expect visually stunning choreography beyond typical Bollywood moves, international musicians and backing vocals that will add a global flavour to the concert.

With his growing popularity of the years, music loverss can listen to Arijit’s voice at the concert in 2025. An exclusive presale is now live for HSBC cardholders. General ticket sale starts on December 22 at 1 pm. With prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 80,000 across various categories, there is something for every die-hard Arijit fan - book your tickets today only on District by Zomato!

Tour dates

Delhi - February 2, 2025

Mumbai - March 23, 2025