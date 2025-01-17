Whether you prefer the insightful commentary of historians or the dramatic portrayals of cinematic masterpieces, this collection will transport you back to a time of political upheaval and social unrest

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ releases in cinema halls today for movie buffs. Photo Courtesy: X

Listen to this article As Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ releases, listen to these audiobooks about India’s history in 1975 x 00:00

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film ‘Emergency’ has released in theatres today. The film explores a tumultuous period of Indira Gandhi's rule. This biographical political drama film directed and co-produced by the actress delves into the chaotic period of the Indian Emergency.

With this exciting film hitting theatres, now is the perfect time to dive deeper into this pivotal era in Indian history. This listicle offers a curated selection of audiobooks and films that provide diverse perspectives on the Emergency, from scholarly analyses to gripping cinematic narratives.

Whether you prefer the insightful commentary of historians or the dramatic portrayals of cinematic masterpieces, this collection will transport you back to a time of political upheaval and social unrest, offering valuable insights into the complexities of Indian democracy.

Emergency Chronicles

Gyan Prakash's 'Emergency Chronicles' offers a profound re-examination of India's 1975-77 Emergency, moving beyond the popular simplistic narratives. Prakash reveals a deeper story of a democracy grappling with its own contradictions. He argues that the Emergency was not a sudden aberration but a culmination of unresolved tensions between state power and popular aspirations. The unfulfilled promise of democratic transformation created a fertile ground for authoritarianism, as the regime resorted to extreme measures to maintain control, ultimately suspending fundamental rights and undermining the foundations of Indian democracy. Tune in to deep dive into the inner workings behind this turbulent time of Indian history.

Listen on: Audible

The Dramatic Decade

'The Dramatic Decade' delves into the era that witnessed the nation grapple with the true essence of democracy. This period dramatically curtailed freedoms during the 1975-77 Emergency. The 1977 general elections marked a significant turning point, ushering in the era of coalition politics with the Janata Party, a diverse alliance of opposition forces, assuming power. This decade was formative for Pranab Mukherjee, who actively participated in these tumultuous events. Drawing upon his unique perspective as a key player and keen observer, Mukherjee offers invaluable insights into this complex era. He challenges conventional narratives, particularly regarding the calls for Indira Gandhi's resignation during the Emergency. Fire up your device and tune in as the former President raises crucial questions.

Listen on: Audible

How Prime Ministers Decide

Neerja Chowdhury's "How Prime Ministers Decide" offers a compelling look into the inner workings of Indian political leadership. This audiobook, written by an award-winning journalist with decades of experience covering Indian politics, delves beyond the headlines to examine how pivotal decisions shaping the nation's destiny were made. Chowdhury analyzes the decision-making styles of six Indian Prime Ministers through the lens of six landmark events, including Indira Gandhi's return to power after her defeat after the Emergency in 1977. Drawing upon extensive research, including hundreds of interviews with Prime Ministers, key political figures, bureaucrats, and insiders, Chowdhury provides a unique and revealing perspective on the complexities of governance in India. "How Prime Ministers Decide" is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of modern Indian politics and the factors that shape the nation's trajectory - the Emergency being a crucial one!

Listen on: Audible

While there are audiobooks, there are also films that have been made in the past about it and focus entirely on the period:

Indu Sarkar

'Indu Sarkar' is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language political thriller directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Set against the backdrop of India's 1975-77 Emergency, the film explores the moral dilemmas faced by Indu, a woman navigating the turbulent political climate. While her husband seeks to capitalize on the Emergency to advance his career, Indu adheres to her moral compass, leading her down a different and potentially dangerous path. The film features a stellar cast, including Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Anupam Kher. Tune in to get a sneak peek into the impact this pivotal moment in history had on the common man.

Listen: Amazon Prime

Baadshaho

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

'Baadshaho' is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language action-adventure film directed by Milan Luthria. Set during the turbulent Emergency period of 1975-77, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, and Sanjay Mishra. "Baadshaho" follows the story of Maharani Gitanjali who struggles to maintain control of her wealth as a group of individuals plot against her amidst the backdrop of political unrest from the Emergency. Tune in for an exciting thriller with the Emergency shaping the story’s narrative.