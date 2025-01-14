Assam's 'Charaideo Moidams' get UNESCO World Heritage certificate in Paris

It was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag

The UNESCO World Heritage Site Certificate of Inscription for Assam's Charaideo Moidams was received by the state's Culture Minister Bimal Borah in Paris on Monday.

The certificate for 'Moidams - The mound burial system of Ahom dynasty' was given by UNESCO's Assistant Director General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez in the presence of India's ambassador to France Vishal B Sharma.

"Indeed, an immensely priceless gift on the eve of Magh Bihu – The Charaideo Moidams are now officially Bharat’s 43rd World Heritage Site," Borah posted on X.

"This achievement honours our past and inspires efforts to preserve Assam’s cultural treasures for future generations.," he added.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support and efforts, which have culminated in achieving this milestone.

Sarma said, "Bhogali Bihu wishes straight from @UNESCO and what's sweeter? We have received the official certificate of Charaideo's inscription into the prestigious World Heritage Site List. 2024 was indeed a good year for Assam and 2025 promises to be better."

Moidams was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024, making it the first cultural property from Northeast India to get the coveted tag. The decision to recognise it was taken at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee held in India.

This development took the number of World Heritage Sites in India to 43, bringing India to the sixth position globally for most number of World Heritage Properties.

Other than Moidams, Assam is home to two other World Heritage Sites – Kaziranga National Park and Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, which were both inscribed under the 'Natural' category in 1985.

World Heritage sites are classified into cultural, natural, and mixed categories.

About Moidams

Moidams represent the late medieval (13th-19th century CE) mound burial tradition of the Tai Ahom dynasty, which ruled for 600 years. Out of 386 Moidams explored, 90 royal burials at Charaideo are the best preserved, and most complete examples of this tradition.

The Charaideo Moidams, which are highly venerated, enshrine the mortal remains of Ahom royalty.

Initially, the deceased were buried with their personal belongings and other paraphernalia, but after the 18th century, the Ahom rulers adopted the Hindu method of cremation and later entombed the bones and ashes in the Moidams.

(With inputs from PTI)