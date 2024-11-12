"Social media is doing social harm to our young Australians and I am calling time on it," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Social media is a double-edged sword for everyone, more so for children. The debate on whether or not children should be allowed to use social media has often gained prominence among parents and educators. Acting on this, the Australian government, in a landmark decision, recently announced their intention to ban the use of social media for children below the age of 16.

"Social media is doing social harm to our young Australians and I am calling time on it. The safety and mental health of our young people has to be a priority," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.

Can this ban be effective?

According to Mumbai-based psychologist Riddhi Doshi Patel, this move can have several benefits. “Banning social media for children under 16 could shield them from exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying and unrealistic portrayals of life that can negatively impact their self-esteem and mental health,” she says.

“Adolescents are at a crucial stage of emotional and social development; limiting social media use can reduce the pressure to fit in or seek validation through likes and comments. What they can and need to focus is more on real-life interactions, hobbies and outdoor activities, which will lead to healthier development,” she further explains.

According to a PTI report, such a ban found favour among Indian parents. “Parents argue that social media including Instagram, YouTube, and X are addictive in nature and impact children's decision-making, self-perception and time management and also expose them to the risk of cyberbullying,” it stated.

However, the move also comes with potential drawbacks.

“A complete ban may feel too restrictive, especially in a world where digital communication is integral to how young people connect. It could lead to feelings of isolation, especially if their peers are active online. Additionally, social media platforms can offer educational content, creativity outlets and opportunities for self-expression. A blanket ban might prevent children from learning how to navigate the online world responsibly, which is a critical skill in today’s technology-driven society,” informs Patel.

What are the alternatives?

While the move is being considered important to protect children from the harms of social media, its potential drawbacks can’t be ignored. According to Patel, a balanced approach may be more effective. She suggests, “Instead of a strict ban, parents and educators can adopt a more balanced approach. Setting screen time limits, using parental controls or designating tech-free zones in the house can help regulate usage. Educating children about digital etiquette, online safety and the impact of social media on mental health can empower them to make wiser decisions. Encouraging and involving them in offline activities like sports, reading, or family time can also promote a healthier relationship with technology, helping children understand moderation rather than complete avoidance.”

However, she stresses, “The parental controls need to be stricter and smarter so that children cannot find a loophole.”

Should India also adopt such restrictions?

As Australia takes this pioneering decision, it is only natural for other countries to assess its effectiveness in their social and cultural environments. Would such a ban be effective in India? No entirely, feels Patel. She says, “In India, where there is a blend of traditional values and modern technology, a blanket ban may not be the most effective approach. Instead, promoting digital literacy among both parents and children would be more beneficial. Educating families about healthy social media habits, setting boundaries and encouraging open conversations about the online world can create a safer environment.”

