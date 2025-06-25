As the Axiom-4 mission launched on Wednesday, a fun detail that caught everyone’s attention was the launch-day playlist of the four astronauts

Shubhanshu Shukla (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Shubhanshu Shukla picks this iconic Indian song for launch-day playlist x 00:00

After multiple delays, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three others, embarked on a space odyssey as the Axiom-4 mission launched on Wednesday.

The astronauts began their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm IST. Shukla, who is serving as the pilot for the mission, scripted history, becoming the only Indian after Rakesh Sharma to venture on a journey to space.

Apart from the historic feat, something else caught netizens’ attention as Space X’s Falcon-9 rocket lifted off – the four astronauts’ playlist for the launch day.

Shared by Axiom Space on social media platform X, the list features four songs, with each astronaut picking one song.

“Pass the Aux! The #Ax4 crew share their launch-day playlist,” the caption read.

Pass the Aux! The #Ax4 crew share their launch-day playlist. pic.twitter.com/YwCp0Is6cF — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) June 25, 2025

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shukla chose the iconic Bollywood song ‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’ from the movie ‘Swades’. This song by Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, A.R. Rahman and Javed Akhtar stars Shah Rukh Khan and the lyrics evoke feelings of purpose and determination. ‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’ roughly translated to ‘keep moving forward’, which also reflects the space mission’s spirit.

The other astronauts were listening to the following songs on launch day:

Commander Peggy Whitson: ‘Thunder’ by Imagine Dragons

Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski: ‘Supermoce’ by Igo, Mrozu, and Vito Bambino

Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu: ‘Búvóhely’ by Quimby, Gabor Barbinek, Tamas Meleg, Gabor Subicz

Shubhanshu Shukla’s first words from space

According to ANI, after lifting off, in his remarks from onboard the spacecraft, Shukla said, "Namaskar, my dear countrymen, what a ride. We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride. You all also show excitement. Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"