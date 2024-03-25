Ayodhya celebrates first Holi after Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Amidst the jubilant festivities, the temple priests led the devotees in singing traditional Holi songs and playing Holi with gulal

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Pic/IANS

This year's Holi marked a significant occasion as it was the first celebration after the inauguration of the Ram temple earlier in the year. Devotees, eager for the auspicious 'darshan' (sight) of the deity, flocked to the temple complex from early morning, adding an extra layer of spiritual fervor to the festive atmosphere. The devotees, in a traditional display of reverence, offered vibrant 'gulal' to the revered deity, symbolizing their adoration and devotion.

Within the temple premises, devotees engaged in joyful festivities, playing Holi with fragrant flower petals and colorful Gulal. The atmosphere was filled with joyous laughter and chants as devotees immersed themselves in the celebration of this sacred occasion. As part of the ceremonial rituals, an elaborate 'Chappan Bhog,' consisting of 56 delectable dishes, was ceremoniously offered to Lord Ram, adorned in resplendent pink brocade, symbolizing the abundance of devotion and offerings bestowed upon the divine.

Amidst the jubilant festivities, the temple priests led the devotees in singing traditional Holi songs, adding a melodic charm to the air. With joyful abandon, they danced in devotion before the idol of Ram Lalla, celebrating the divine presence amidst them. Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed profound joy, stating, "Ram Lalla is celebrating his first Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the temple." He further described the intricate decorations adorning the idol, embellished with fragrant flowers, and the symbolic application of 'gulal' on the deity's forehead, signifying the auspicious beginning of this cherished tradition in the newly consecrated temple.

