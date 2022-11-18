Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2022: Over 40 indie and international artists to perform at the festival

The festival has been witnessing increasingly unparalleled growth in popularity and footfalls over the years

Returning for its 13th edition under the theme '#13MeraWeekender,' BACARDI NH7 Weekender, is all set to thrill Indian audiences with one of the most impressive line-ups of the year, playing at the fest's home ground of Pune, from November 25 to 27, 2022. The festival has been witnessing increasingly unparalleled growth in popularity and footfalls over the years.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, BACARDI India & South East Asia, said, "Continuing our brand aim of keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do, we are thrilled to be bringing back our flagship music festival. The 13th edition of the music festival will feature some of the world's most talented artists from multiple genres and backgrounds.

The festival has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, and it will once again empower consumers to do what moves them while experiencing the happiest music festival in India. We are eagerly looking forward to providing a space for our audience to enjoy, explore and discover music like never before, as they are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success."

Known equally for its big-name headliners and breakout indie talents, the festival prides itself on its diverse appeal. With five massive stages, each showcasing a selected genre of music, the Weekender has enabled the organic discovery of artists and cross-pollination of audiences across genres. It provides the biggest platform to nurture and support India's growing indie music scene and is one of the driving forces behind the recent breakthrough of indie music into the mainstream Indian musical consciousness.

Thirteen years on, it continues to be the stage for the discoverability of the best indie and live acts in India. It holds a proud position in the history of Indian music festivals, being the launchpad for numerous up-and-coming acts that broke through to become indie sensations over the last decade.

