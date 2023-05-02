Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 in Mumbai: 5 songs you must know before you attend the concert

People from all over India are getting ready to witness the American boy band in Mumbai. Being one of the most popular 90s bands, most of us have grown up listening to them. If you are one of those attending the concert, here’s a list of some of their most popular songs to listen to get you all pumped up and enjoy the show

American boy band Backstreet Boys will be performing in Mumbai at the Jio World Garden on May 4. Photo: AFP

Haven’t most of us 90s kids grown up watching Backstreet Boys on television in India? While the boy band mesmerised us all with their songs, their dance steps were not far behind. These steps were imitated by many during school dance competitions and have become an integral part of our childhood. It is evident whenever their song is played anywhere at any time, every one of us collectively sings it out loud without a care in the world.

As Backstreet Boys come to Mumbai in India as a part of the DNA World Tour 2023, there is no better time to reminisce and listen to some of their most popular songs. While the order of their popularity may be debatable, one can agree that these songs are some of their most popular songs from all their albums. The American vocal group, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, was formed in 1993, and went on to release as many as 10 albums over 30 years including the latest one last December called ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’. While they have quite a few hits over three decades, it was the likes of 'I Want It That Way' and 'Everybody' among others that propelled them to worldwide fame and making them a household name in India, especially with their harmonising vocals and dance steps.

So, if you are all set to come to Mumbai for their concert on May 4, then these are definitely some songs you need to know and can listen to, while preparing to sway your hands and sing along with them.

‘I Want It That Way’

For fans of Backstreet Boys, this is probably the first song that comes to mind among the most favourite and popular songs. Released on April 12, 1999, it was the lead single of their third studio album called ‘Millennium’. The song which simply describes the many phases of a romantic relationship, was also called the pop ballad of the year. It was even nominated for three Grammy Awards including Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. It was not only the song but also the video that came along with it that was really catchy and part of the experience as they sing at the airport and show many fans going crazy for them.

‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’

Even before ‘I Want It That Way’, the American boy band rose to fame with their first two albums, ‘Backstreet Boys’ and ‘Backstreet’s Back’. While the first had its own set of hits, the latter also had quite a few hits. However, the darker ‘Everybody’ is an outright favourite. It also had an accompanying video that managed to run a chill down one’s spine with the haunted house. It was the first single released from the second album and is regarded as one of the most successful singles released by the band till date. Certified platinum in the US, it was on number 4 in the US Billboard Hot 100. The video with the band members, depicts, how their bus breaks down and they have to stay in the haunted house. When Brian Littrell gets a dream, he sees himself as a werewolf, Nick Carter as a mummy, Howie Dorough as Dracula, Kevin Richardson as both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and AJ McLean as Erik, the Phantom of the Opera.

‘As Long As You Love Me’

If ‘Everybody’ was popular, ‘As Long As You Love Me’ is a close second. While it featured in the first album in the US, it was a part of the second album, which released around the world, and with 13 tracks in Asia. It topped the charts in many countries including Lithuania, New Zealand and the Philippines too. It was another song with a very popular video of the five members of the boy band auditioning before six women, after which they switch places, all while the latter takes notes. A striking feature of the video was also that of their faces being morphed into the other member of the band in a sequence. It is definitely going to be one that people will love to sing along with the band.

‘Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)’

Before ‘I Want It That Way’ and ‘Everybody’, Backstreet Boys released ‘Quit Playing Games With My Heart’, which instantly became quite popular. It was the fourth single from their debut studio album, ‘Backstreet Boys’, which released in 1996 with 11 tracks. In the US, it reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, which also made it their most successful single on the chart. There is also an Italian version of the song, called ‘Non Puoi Lasciarmi Così’, which was released along with the international release of the album. The accompanying video with the song, one of the unique features of their songs, also become really popular.

‘Larger Than Life’

While ‘I Want It That Way’ was one of their most popular songs from Millennium, their studio album, it also had ‘Larger Than Life’, which was also received well by fans and critics after it was released on September 7 in 1999. It was the second single from the album, which was also nominated for five Grammy Awards and became one of the bestselling albums of all time, as it sold as many as 24 million copies around the world. The song, which is “thank you” to fans around the world, also holds a Guinness World Record for being the 14th most expensive music video to ever be made with an estimated cost of over 2,100,000 dollars for its production. Interestingly, the song was supposed to be the first single to be released from the album, but after listening to the final completed version of ‘I Want It That Way’, the band changed their decision. Coincidentally, it was also supposed to be the name of the album but that too changed. The other songs in the album include ‘Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely' and 'The One', both of which also achieved success over the years.

While these are only some of the most popular handpicked songs, there are many others that have garnered the band many fans over the years. With two days to go, it is time to listen to these songs and get ready to sing your heart out at the concert happening at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on May 4.



