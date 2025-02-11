Bandish Bandits star Paresh Pahuja to embark on 'Voice Notes' India tour in March

This tour, spanning March and April, will be held in six venues across India starting with Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai

Indian singer-songwriter and composer Paresh Pahuja, celebrated for his captivating portrayal of Mahi in Amazon Prime Video's 'Bandish Bandits', is all set to embark on a first-of its-kind six-city concert tour.

Produced and presented by Team Innovation in association with Bluprint, it is titled ‘The Voice Notes Concert by Paresh Pahuja & Friends’, which aims to seamlessly blending immersive storytelling with captivating musical performances.

This tour, spanning March and April, will be held in six venues across India starting with Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Each performance space has been thoughtfully chosen for its ability to foster an intimate and intensely personal atmosphere, accommodating a carefully curated audience of approximately 1,000-1,500 guests per show, ensuring a profound connection between the artist and his audience.

Inspired by the evocative narratives of cinematic masterpieces such as 'La La Land' and Past 'Lives', each performance will be 120 minutes. Twelve original compositions will be interwoven with six carefully curated voice notes, narrating a poignant and emotionally resonant story of love's evolution—from its incandescent beginnings to its inherent complexities and enduring power. Pahuja's celebrated repertoire will be featured prominently, including acclaimed tracks like ‘Dooron Dooron’, ‘Botalaan’ and ‘Mascara’, showcasing his mastery of blending contemporary pop and indie-rock sensibilities with the rich tapestry of traditional Bollywood influences.

The tour will commence in Chandigarh on March 6, followed by a performance in New Delhi on March 27. Subsequent shows will be held in Ahmedabad on March 30 and in Kolkata on April 6, culminating in performances in Bengaluru on April 12 and lastly Mumbai on April 27.

Reflecting on his vision Paresh Pahuja states, "This isn't just a concert; it's a cinematic exploration of modern love. Every voice note and song has been carefully designed to take the audience on a demonstrative odyssey, resonating on both a personal and universal level. Our aim is to elevate the fan experience, making it more intimate, narrative-driven, and profoundly meaningful. This tour marks a bold step forward in live entertainment, perfectly aligned with the growing demand for authentic experiences that break free from conventional performance boundaries. The carefully curated blend of contemporary pop, indie rock, and classical Bollywood influences creates a rich and dynamic soundscape that pays homage to musical tradition while embracing modern innovation."

Mohit Bijlani, co-founder, Team Innovation states, "The Voice Notes Concert is poised to redefine the very concept of the live music experience, masterfully intertwining the power of poetry, the artistry of music and the emotional resonance of storytelling into a bespoke event unparalleled in the Indian entertainment landscape. This meticulously crafted experience caters to those who appreciate the profound value of true intimacy. We transform the conventional concert into a deeply immersive sensory and emotional journey that lingers long after the final note has faded. Paresh Pahuja's unique position at the intersection of digital streaming and independent music makes him ideally suited to spearhead this artistic endeavor. His work eloquently bridges generational and cultural divides, resonating with audiences across a wide spectrum of musical sensibilities.”

The Voice Notes Concert is curated for the age group of 20-40 years. The experience extends beyond the stage, with exclusive offerings such as meet-and-greet sessions and limited-edition memorabilia, providing fans with an unparalleled connection to the artist.

All those who are keen on attending the show can visit www.bookmyshow.com for ticket information and further details.