Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the original 1988 film ‘Beetlejuice’, released in theatres in September. As the film is all set to come on OTT, here are some interesting music you need to know about beyond the characters that not only feature ‘Day O’ but also ‘Right Here Waiting’ among others

The 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' film pays tribute to the original film by using 'Day O' with a new version. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Listen to this article Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Know more about these songs in the Tim Burton film x 00:00

Almost 36 years after Tim Burton's Beetlejuice released in 1988, the sequel 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' finally came to theatres in September earlier this year. While it has received mixed reviews from loyalists and critics, the music is a complete treat for every 90s kid who watched every kind of horror or horror comedy over the last 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film has phenomenal acting that are reminiscent of classic Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara from the original cast. It also has Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux and even Willem Dafoe. While one can dissect the acting, what stands out the most is Danny Elfman's music, and the use of classic songs in the film. Combining sounds from the 80s and 90s, the Original Soundtrack takes many back to the time they were children.



Incidentally, the film completed its shoot on November 30 in 2023 Beyond the OST, the film, which is on BookMyShow Stream, is a treat for lovers of 80s and 90s music if not before or after. It makes use of quite a few classic songs that one can't possibly not enjoy while watching the film.

Day - O (The Banana Boat Song)

While the original film used Harry Belafonte's hugely popular 'Day-O' song, the new film does another melodious version of it. Sung by Alfie Davis and The Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir, it is hauntingly beautiful as the Deetz family mourns the death of Lydia Deetz’s father, Charles.

Right Here Waiting

If they got a version of Belafonte's song, they did not miss out on using ‘Right Here Waiting’ by American singer-songwriter Richard Marx. Incidentally, it released a year after the original film but made it to the film in the most romantic fashion, as Beetlejuice sings it to Lydia Deetz, and gets every fan of the song singing almost immediately.

Tragedy

The latest film also features another very dramatic song ‘Tragedy’ by Bee Gees, who released it in 1979. Released as a part of their album ‘Spirits Having Flown’, it reached the top of the UK Singles Charts the same year.