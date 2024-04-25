Breaking News
Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya
Updated on: 25 April,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his remarkable contributions to the field of cinema, has expressed his gratitude for the honour

Amitabh Bachchan says Lata Mangeshkar opened doors to international shows for him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his remarkable contributions to the field of cinema, has expressed his gratitude for the honour.


Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture of himself receiving the award from Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.


"Aabhaar aur mera param saubhagya,” he wrote in the caption.


Actor Randeep Hooda, actress Padmini Kolhapure, and music composer A.R. Rahman were also seen sharing the stage with Amitabh, who received the honour on the memorial day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the theatre-music veteran and father of the Mangeshkar siblings.

Rahman was also feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his contributions to the field of music, along with Randeep, Ashok Saraf, and playback singer Roopkumar Rathod.

amitabh bachchan lata mangeshkar Excellence Award life and style Lifestyle news
