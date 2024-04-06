As Bandra Kurla Complex becomes the talk of the town with its many offerings, The White Crow Books and Coffee bookshop nestled in Jio World Drive is attracting a crowd, and the book club is building a unique community of book lovers with discussions, games and dressing up for the session

The White Crow Books and Coffee bookshop was started in October 2021 at Jio World Drive; the TWC book club was started in March 2022 and takes place every month. Photo Courtesy: Madiha Khan

The bookshop in BKC at Jio World Drive has around 12,000 - 15,000 books, and serves coffee TWC Book Club conducts the session usually on the second Sunday of every month since 2022 The club not only has discussions but also quizzes, games, and an unofficial dress code

Mumbaikars will snake their way through traffic this Sunday to attend the book club at . The monthly meeting of book lovers called TWC Book Club is usually hosted on the second Sunday of every month, but this month is an exception that it coincides with Eid. While they will bring along their books to the discussion, as they have been doing over the last two years, they will also take it a step further. “This month, we are reading ‘Enter Ghost’, by Isabelle Hammad, which is set in Palestine. Since it is close to Eid, for this book meet the theme is Eid traditional,” shares Madiha Khan, who is the host of the book club that was started in March 2022.



While The White Crow Books and Coffee bookshop in Bandra Kurla Complex at Jio World Drive's dress code theme is unofficial, they have managed to have unique elements like black academia, all green, and vintage. “We even dressed in saris and Indian wears once when we were reading a book by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni,” adds Khan, who is also a city-based anchor and journalist. The Mumbaikar, who has been hosting the club ever since it started out, says it is also one of the aspects that attracts Gen-Z, apart from working executives to the bookshop.