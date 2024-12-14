Bryan Adams was welcomed to the city with huge cheer for the first time since 2018, as he started with 'Kick Ass' and 'Please Forgive Me' but not talking about one of the first times he came to Mumbai

Bryan Adams said the first time they performed in Mumbai nobody came to pick them up at the airport. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Bryan Adams recalls first visit to Mumbai in 1993, says 'there was an elephant falling asleep on the road' x 00:00

Bryan Adams received an electrifying reception as he returned to the city, for the first time since his 2018 visit. He kicked off his performance with fan-favourites 'Kick Ass' and 'Please Forgive Me', while sharing memories about his first performance in Mumbai.

It was 1993, and the Canadian singer-songwriter shared, "There was nobody to pick us up at the airport, so I took a cab with Keith (Scott). After some time, the driver stopped, and we asked him what had happened. He looked at me and pointed ahead—an elephant was falling asleep on the road."

Whenever Adams shares this story with his friends, they always respond, "Yeah, right."

He went on to share that this is how it used to be, but he's not sure if it's the same anymore in India. "I love the memory, and those are the things that keep me coming back to India. This trip has been so wonderful."

Adams, who is visiting Mumbai for the sixth time, is in the city as part of his seven-city 'So Happy It Hurts' India tour. He performed at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon to a packed arena, delighting the crowd with fan favourites like 'Heaven' and 'Summer of 69', and even 'Whats Love Got To Do With It' and 'Blue Suede Shoes'.

